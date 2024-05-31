Lion Publishes the Lion Integrated Report 2024

May. 31, 2024Sustainability Share

Lion Corporation (Representative Director, President and Executive Officer: Masayuki Takemori) has published the Lion Integrated Report 2024 on its official website.

In line with its founding spirit of "Fulfilling a Spirit of Love," Lion seeks to encourage consumers to enjoy healthy living by redesigning habits through the provision of products and information and as well as by carrying out educational activities, all with the aim of realizing healthy minds and bodies for all. Accordingly, we have positioned our purpose, "Make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning habits: ReDesign," at the core of Group management. Looking to 2030, we are also pursuing corporate activities to realize our management vision "Becoming an advanced daily healthcare company."

In the Lion Integrated Report 2024, the content of which reflects dialogues with shareholders and investors, we aim to provide a deeper look into the progress and updates of Lion Group strategy in our long-term strategic framework, Vision2030 as well as its sustainability initiatives. In this edition, we focus on enhancing value creation stemming from creating positive oral care habits in addition to enhancing explanations of items that have been strengthened under the Company's new governance system. The report has also been edited to improve readability, with such new features as "Integrated Report 2024 Overview," which concisely presents the report's overall structure. Through this report, Lion aims provide a deep understanding of the Group's efforts to enhance corporate value.

■Lion Integrated Report 2024 (English version) published May 31, 2024

https://www.lion.co.jp/en/ir/library/report/