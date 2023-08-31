Lion's SDG-Related Initiatives

Since its foundation, Lion has been promoting awareness-raising activities and information provision for consumers while developing products that support healthier daily living and proposing the creation of better living habits. Deeply aware that the pollution of the global environment is a worldwide issue, we have long strived to respond to environmental concerns, for example, by developing environmentally friendly products.

Responding to evolving social issues while contributing to each new day in order to create a brighter future for all-this is the unique contribution Lion can make to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).*

Lion alone can only contribute so much to the achievement of the SDGs. In promoting activities, we work to solve problems through partnerships with a wide range of stakeholders, including consumers, other companies, NGOs, NPOs, government agencies and municipalities.

* The SDGs are the goals for the period from to described in the " Agenda for Sustainable Development" adopted by participating countries at the United Nations Summit in September . (Based on information from the website of the United Nations Information Centre)