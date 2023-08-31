Lion's SDG-Related Initiatives
Since its foundation, Lion has been promoting awareness-raising activities and information provision for consumers while developing products that support healthier daily living and proposing the creation of better living habits. Deeply aware that the pollution of the global environment is a worldwide issue, we have long strived to respond to environmental concerns, for example, by developing environmentally friendly products.
Responding to evolving social issues while contributing to each new day in order to create a brighter future for all-this is the unique contribution Lion can make to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).*
Lion alone can only contribute so much to the achievement of the SDGs. In promoting activities, we work to solve problems through partnerships with a wide range of stakeholders, including consumers, other companies, NGOs, NPOs, government agencies and municipalities.
Lion's Sustainability
: SDG-Related Initiatives
In August
Lion published "Lion's Sustainability
: SDG-Related Initiatives." This document highlights Lion's
activities from an SDG-centric perspective.
A
-size LION's SUSTAINABILITY
(for viewing) [Japanese]
(
. MB)
A
-size LION's SUSTAINABILITY
(for printing) [Japanese]
(
. MB)
*Click URLs in the PDF to jump to related videos and web pages.
Previous Issue
Lion's Sustainability: SDG-Related Initiatives
[Japanese]
(
. MB)
Previous Issue
Lion's Sustainability: SDG-Related Initiatives
[Japanese]
(
. MB)
Lion Sustainability Website 2023
SDGs: Lessons for the Future
The YouTube channel SDGs MIRAI KAIGI features videos that explain the SDGs for children. The channel includes a series of videos called "SDGs: Lessons for the Future," beginning with a video explaining what the SDGs are and explaining each of the SDGs in an easy-to-understand way.
The channel also offers a series of videos highlighting companies implementing SDG-related initiatives. These videos are aimed at helping children understand the SDGs as something familiar and relevant to their lives and help them think about their own futures by showing actual initiatives being undertaken by companies to solve social issues. Lion's initiatives regarding SDGs are featured as follows.
Video about Lion's SDG-Related Initiatives [Japanese]
Efforts to Achieve Gender Equality through Housework Sharing
Video about Lion's SDG-Related Initiatives [Japanese]
Initiatives to create a healthy future from oral health
Lion Sustainability Website 2023
Video about Lion's SDG-Related Initiatives[Japanese]
Initiatives to reduce plastics and the importance of hand washing
habits
Lion's SDG-Related Initiatives
Creating Healthy Living Habits
Lion is advancing the goal of creating healthy living habits, the foundation of health, in order to help achieve health, comfort and cleanliness in everyday living.
- Promoting oral healthcare
Lion is working to promote the establishment of good oral healthcare habits. To this end, in addition to developing and providing products and services, we implement activities to promote oral healthcare at all stages of life, from infancy to old age.
Main Activities
Preventive Dentistry (Self-Care/ Professional Care)
Oral Health Event of Tooth Brushing for Children (since
)
Inclusive Oral Care
- Promoting cleanliness and hygiene habits
Aiming to realize health, comfort and cleanliness in everyday living for consumers, Lion implements initiatives in coordination with national and local governments, focusing mainly on promoting proper hand washing habits.
Main Activities
Establishing Cleanliness and Hygiene Habits
Hygiene and Health Care in Times of Disaster
Hand Hygiene Management for Professionals
Promoting Environmental Initiatives for a Sustainable Planet
Driven by our purpose, we work with consumers to create environmentally friendly habits in order to continuously offer planet-friendly lifestyles that make living more sustainably easy, striving to contribute to the environment not only in Japan but across Asia.
Lion Sustainability Website 2023
- Environmental protection activities
Lion's products, used for such purposes as tooth brushing and washing, are deeply connected to environmental issues in areas related to CO , plastics and water resources. Accordingly, to realize a decarbonized, resource-circulating society, Lion proactively carries out environmental protection activities.
Main Activities
Water Resource Conservation Activities (Forest Maintenance Activities at the Lion Forest in Yamanashi)
Toothbrush Recycling
Biodiversity Conservation Activities (Promoting Various Activities at Business Locations)
Chura Action (Support for Eco-Activities of Children Nurturing the Future of Okinawa)
Lion's Environmentally Friendly Products
