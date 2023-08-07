Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half Ended
1. Consolidated Results for the First Half Ended June 30, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Results (cumulative)
(Percentage figures denote year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended
192,887
4.2
6,244
(56.2)
7,229
(54.1)
June 30, 2023
Six months ended
185,195
6.9
14,267
0.6
15,749
(1.1)
June 30, 2022
Profit for the period
Total comprehensive
Profit for the period
attributable to
income for the period
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended
5,096
(55.3)
4,298
(61.1)
14,125
(18.1)
June 30, 2023
Six months ended
11,400
(3.4)
11,055
2.2
17,243
20.0
June 30, 2022
Note: Core operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was ¥6,363 million (down 30.0% year on year). Core operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was ¥9,096 (down 35.2% year on year).
Core operating income is an earnings indicator the Company uses to measure regular business performance by subtracting selling, general and administrative expenses from gross profit.
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended
15.12
15.09
June 30, 2023
Six months ended
38.75
38.68
June 30, 2022
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Equity
Ratio of equity
attributable to
attributable to
Total assets
Total equity
owners of the
owners of the
parent to total
parent
assets
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2023
469,540
289,257
272,964
58.1
December 31, 2022
469,278
279,168
264,255
56.3
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
First
Second
Third
Year-End
Total
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2022
-
12.00
-
13.00
25.00
Fiscal 2023
-
13.00
Fiscal 2023
-
13.00
26.00
(forecast)
Note: Changes from the most recently published forecast of dividends: No
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)
(Percentage figures denote year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Profit for the period
Basic earnings per
attributable to owners of
share
the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal 2023
410,000
5.2
25,000
(13.3)
17,500
(20.2)
61.45
Notes: 1.
Core operating income forecast:
Fiscal 2023: ¥25,000 million
2.
Changes from the most recently published financial results forecast: No
Notes
- Significant Change in Scope of Consolidation during Period: No
- Changes in accounting principles, procedures and presentation methods in connection with the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
- Changes in accounting standards required under IFRS: No
- Other changes: No
- Changes in accounting estimates: No
- Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
a. Number of outstanding shares on balance sheet dates (including treasury stocks):
As of June 30, 2023:
292,536,446 shares
As of December 31, 2022:
292,536,446 shares
b. Number of treasury stocks on balance sheet date:
As of June 30, 2023:
8,074,554 shares
As of December 31, 2022:
8,304,250 shares
c. Average number of shares outstanding over period
Six months ended June 30, 2023:
284,351,758 shares
Six months ended June 30, 2022:
285,294,727 shares
- This report is not subject to review by a certified public accountant or external auditor.
- Appropriate use of results forecasts; other special items
The forecasts and projected operating results contained in this report are based on information available at the time of preparation and thus involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those related to economic conditions, the competitive environment and exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of a variety of factors. For information on forecasts of operating results, see I. Qualitative Information Concerning the Results of Operations for the First Half of the Current Fiscal Year (3) Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results on page 8.
Lion Corporation (Code 4912): Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half Ended June 30, 2023
Contents
1. Qualitative Information Concerning the Results of Operations for the First Half of the Current Fiscal
Year ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2
(1)
Consolidated Performance--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2
(2)
Financial Status ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8
(3)
Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ----------------------------------------------------------------------
8
2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ----------------------------------------------------
9
(1)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position -------------------------------------------------
9
(2)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income and Statement of Comprehensive Income
---- 11
(3)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ----------------------------------------------
13
(4)
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ------------------------------------------------
15
Notes relating to the assumption of a going concern ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
15
Segment Information ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15
1
Lion Corporation (Code 4912): Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half Ended June 30, 2023
1. Qualitative Information Concerning the Results of Operations for the First Half of the Current Fiscal Year
(1) Consolidated Performance
Consolidated results for the first half of fiscal 2023 (January 1, 2023-June 30, 2023) are as follows. Net sales amounted to ¥192,887 million, a year-on-year increase of 4.2% (or a 2.2% increase at constant currency excluding exchange rate fluctuations). Core operating income came to ¥6,363 million, down 30.0% compared with the previous fiscal year, and operating profit to ¥6,244 million, down 56.2% year on year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent totaled ¥4,298 million, down 61.1% compared with the previous fiscal year.
The Lion Group is advancing initiatives based on three growth strategies under Vision2030 1st STAGE, its medium-term management plan for the three years beginning 2022. These three strategies are "Accelerate growth in four fields of value creation," "Transform our business foundations for growth" and "Generate dynamism to realize innovative change."
In its domestic operations, Lion introduced new high-value-added fabric softeners and toothbrushes while cultivating mainstay brands. In its overseas operations, in addition to efforts to expand its business in the personal care field, which includes oral care and beauty care products, the Group invested in a healthcare company in Vietnam, aiming to create new foundations for growth.
Consolidated Results
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Ratio to
Six months ended
Ratio to
Change
Change
June 30, 2023
net sales
June 30, 2022
net sales
(%)
Net sales
192,887
185,195
7,691
4.2%
Core operating income
6,363
3.3%
9,096
4.9%
(2,733)
(30.0%)
Operating profit
6,244
3.2%
14,267
7.7%
(8,022)
(56.2%)
Profit for the period
attributable to owners of
4,298
2.2%
11,055
6.0%
(6,757)
(61.1%)
the parent
Notes: 1. Core operating income is an earnings indicator the Company uses to measure regular business performance by subtracting selling, general and administrative expenses from gross profit.
2. Operating profit includes gain on transfer of land held by a consolidated subsidiary (transferred January 31, 2022).
2
