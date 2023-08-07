Summary of Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half Ended June 30, 2023 [IFRS] August 7, 2023 Company name: Lion Corporation Listed stock exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 4912 URL: http://www.lion.co.jp/en/ Representative: Masayuki Takemori, Representative Director, President and Executive Officer Contact: Akihiko Takeo, Executive Officer, Director of Finance Department Telephone: +81-3-6739-3711 Scheduled date of filing of quarterly financial report: August 10, 2023 Start date of payment of dividend: September 5, 2023 Supplementary materials prepared for quarterly results: Yes Quarterly results information meeting held: Yes (for institutional investors, analysts, etc.) Figures in this and subsequent tables are truncated at the nearest million. 1. Consolidated Results for the First Half Ended June 30, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023) (1) Consolidated Results (cumulative) (Percentage figures denote year-on-year change) Net sales Operating profit Profit before tax Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended 192,887 4.2 6,244 (56.2) 7,229 (54.1) June 30, 2023 Six months ended 185,195 6.9 14,267 0.6 15,749 (1.1) June 30, 2022 Profit for the period Total comprehensive Profit for the period attributable to income for the period owners of the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended 5,096 (55.3) 4,298 (61.1) 14,125 (18.1) June 30, 2023 Six months ended 11,400 (3.4) 11,055 2.2 17,243 20.0 June 30, 2022 Note: Core operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was ¥6,363 million (down 30.0% year on year). Core operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was ¥9,096 (down 35.2% year on year). Core operating income is an earnings indicator the Company uses to measure regular business performance by subtracting selling, general and administrative expenses from gross profit.

Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended 15.12 15.09 June 30, 2023 Six months ended 38.75 38.68 June 30, 2022 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Equity Ratio of equity attributable to attributable to Total assets Total equity owners of the owners of the parent to total parent assets Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % June 30, 2023 469,540 289,257 272,964 58.1 December 31, 2022 469,278 279,168 264,255 56.3 2. Dividends Cash dividends per share First Second Third Year-End Total Quarter Quarter Quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal 2022 - 12.00 - 13.00 25.00 Fiscal 2023 - 13.00 Fiscal 2023 - 13.00 26.00 (forecast) Note: Changes from the most recently published forecast of dividends: No 3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023) (Percentage figures denote year-on-year change) Net sales Operating profit Profit for the period Basic earnings per attributable to owners of share the parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Fiscal 2023 410,000 5.2 25,000 (13.3) 17,500 (20.2) 61.45 Notes: 1. Core operating income forecast: Fiscal 2023: ¥25,000 million 2. Changes from the most recently published financial results forecast: No

Notes Significant Change in Scope of Consolidation during Period: No Changes in accounting principles, procedures and presentation methods in connection with the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Changes in accounting standards required under IFRS: No Other changes: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Number of outstanding shares (common stock)

a. Number of outstanding shares on balance sheet dates (including treasury stocks): As of June 30, 2023: 292,536,446 shares As of December 31, 2022: 292,536,446 shares b. Number of treasury stocks on balance sheet date: As of June 30, 2023: 8,074,554 shares As of December 31, 2022: 8,304,250 shares c. Average number of shares outstanding over period Six months ended June 30, 2023: 284,351,758 shares Six months ended June 30, 2022: 285,294,727 shares This report is not subject to review by a certified public accountant or external auditor.

Appropriate use of results forecasts; other special items The forecasts and projected operating results contained in this report are based on information available at the time of preparation and thus involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those related to economic conditions, the competitive environment and exchange rate fluctuations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of a variety of factors. For information on forecasts of operating results, see I. Qualitative Information Concerning the Results of Operations for the First Half of the Current Fiscal Year (3) Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results on page 8.

Lion Corporation (Code 4912): Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Half Ended June 30, 2023 Contents 1. Qualitative Information Concerning the Results of Operations for the First Half of the Current Fiscal Year ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 (1) Consolidated Performance-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 (2) Financial Status ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 (3) Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results ---------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ---------------------------------------------------- 9 (1) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ------------------------------------------------- 9 (2) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income and Statement of Comprehensive Income ---- 11 (3) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ---------------------------------------------- 13 (4) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ------------------------------------------------ 15 Notes relating to the assumption of a going concern ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Segment Information --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 1