Financial Results

for the First Half of 2023

Lion Corporation

August 7, 2023

Contents

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of 2023

Key Initiatives for the Second Half of Fiscal 2023

Fiscal 2023 Financial Forecast

Consolidated Performance Overview

Sales and profit met forecasts; sales increased Y-o-Y, but profit decreased

Net sales (met forecasts; up Y-o-Y)

  • Sales were driven by the Overseas segment

Thailand (in South and Southeast Asia) and China (in Northeast Asia) saw significant growth

Core operating income (met forecasts; down Y-o-Y)

  • Met forecasts, due to the increase in gross profit from increased sales overseas as well as streamlining of sales promotion, etc.
  • Decreased Y-o-Y due mainly to rising raw material prices, one-off expenses related to the head office relocation and the amortization of new core systems

Operating profit and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent (met forecasts; down Y-o-Y)

  • Decreased Y-o-Y due to the decrease in core operating income as well as a recoil from the gain on transfer of land recorded in January 2022

Market Trends-Major Product Categories in Japan

Markets saw overall recovery from April onward,

with January-June results level with the previous year

Y-o-Y comparison of consumer product markets in Japan by in-store sales value (%)

Source: INTAGE Inc. SRI+

Oral Care

Beauty Care

Fabric Care

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Living Care

Household

Dishwashing detergents

Body soaps

Hand soaps

Pharmaceutical

Antipyretic analgesics

Eye drops

Laundry detergents

Fabric

Comparison of key categories in Jan.-Jun. 2023 (%)

Category

Vs. '22

Vs. '21

Vs. '19

Toothpaste

102

103

112

Toothbrushes

100

102

99

Hand soaps

91

85

120

Laundry detergents

104

107

117

Fabric softeners

96

98

106

Dishwashingdetergents

100

99

122

Household cleaners

99

101

117

Antipyretic analgesics

104

116

127

* "Household cleaners" above is the sum of home cleaners, bath detergents and bathroom detergents.

