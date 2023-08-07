Lion Corporation is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of consumable goods and industrial products. The Company operates in three business segments. The General Consumable Goods segment purchases and manufactures consumable goods, as well as sells its products through agent stores. This segment also involves pet food trading and over-the-counter management business. The Industrial Goods segment trades industrial products and kitchen cleanser. The Overseas segment manufactures and sells general consumable goods and chemical materials in overseas markets. The Company is also engaged in the design, construction and maintenance of the Company's equipment and the transportation of its products, the real estate, agency and welfare businesses.

Sector Household Products