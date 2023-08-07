Financial Results
for the First Half of 2023
Lion Corporation
August 7, 2023
Contents
▮
▮
▮
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of 2023
Key Initiatives for the Second Half of Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2023 Financial Forecast
2
Consolidated Performance Overview
Sales and profit met forecasts; sales increased Y-o-Y, but profit decreased
Net sales (met forecasts; up Y-o-Y)
- Sales were driven by the Overseas segment
Thailand (in South and Southeast Asia) and China (in Northeast Asia) saw significant growth
Core operating income (met forecasts; down Y-o-Y)
- Met forecasts, due to the increase in gross profit from increased sales overseas as well as streamlining of sales promotion, etc.
- Decreased Y-o-Y due mainly to rising raw material prices, one-off expenses related to the head office relocation and the amortization of new core systems
Operating profit and profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent (met forecasts; down Y-o-Y)
- Decreased Y-o-Y due to the decrease in core operating income as well as a recoil from the gain on transfer of land recorded in January 2022
4
Market Trends-Major Product Categories in Japan
Markets saw overall recovery from April onward,
with January-June results level with the previous year
Y-o-Y comparison of consumer product markets in Japan by in-store sales value (%)
Source: INTAGE Inc. SRI+
Oral Care
Beauty Care
Fabric Care
Toothbrushes
Toothpaste
Living Care
Household
Dishwashing detergents
Body soaps
Hand soaps
Pharmaceutical
Antipyretic analgesics
Eye drops
Laundry detergents
Fabric
Comparison of key categories in Jan.-Jun. 2023 (%)
Category
Vs. '22
Vs. '21
Vs. '19
Toothpaste
102
103
112
Toothbrushes
100
102
99
Hand soaps
91
85
120
Laundry detergents
104
107
117
Fabric softeners
96
98
106
Dishwashingdetergents
100
99
122
Household cleaners
99
101
117
Antipyretic analgesics
104
116
127
5
* "Household cleaners" above is the sum of home cleaners, bath detergents and bathroom detergents.
