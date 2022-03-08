Log in
    LMIA   CH0560888270

LION E-MOBILITY AG

(LMIA)
LION E Mobility : A development consortium of LION Smart and partners finalized a new generation of battery packs – the Pure Performance Battery

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
08.03.2022

  • Novel approach based on Sheet Molding Compounds (SMC) for high voltage battery module housings
  • Semi-integral vehicle integration approach to meet requirements for future vehicle architectures
  • Superior performance, fast charging capabilities and great sustainability at reasonable costs

Baar (CH), March 08, 2022 - LION Smart GmbH, VESTARO GmbH, Evonik & Forward Engineering GmbH, together with Lorenz Kunststofftechnik GmbH and Minth GmbH have developed a new generation of battery packs - the Pure Performance Battery (PPB) - for battery electric vehicles (BEV) based on Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) technology. The new holistic battery system concept offers a safe, lightweight, and most importantly cost-effective alternative to the heavier metal-based solutions for the automotive industry.

VESTARO, with access to Evonik's curing agents portfolio and expertise in tailored composite-matrix systems, kicked-off the project to investigate alternative battery solutions at the end of 2019. The results of the first developments were presented at the beginning of 2021. Afterwards the automotive TIER 1, Minth GmbH, joined the consortium to improve the structure even further, with their in-depth know-how for aluminum solutions.

LION Smart provides fast chargeable immersive cooled module concept for Pure Performance Battery

The Pure Performance Battery utilizes LION Smart's immersive cooled module concept to create a cost-effective, lightweight and high voltage cell to pack system. Individual cells are enclosed in a non-flammable dielectric coolant. This also ensures a constantly low average temperature within the battery which benefits cell aging.

The modular series design of the battery also allows flexible adjustment of the number of modules with an extremely low overall height. The supercell concept based on LION Smart's LIGHT Battery enables a calculated fast charging result around 13 minutes for charging power constantly above 200 kW (10 % - 80 % SOC). The system is currently developed to achieve a charging time of less than 10 minutes.

Delivering superior performance, safety and sustainability features to customers

The whole battery pack is designed for performance. The unique Epoxy-SMC cover is manufactured by Lorenz Kunststofftechnik and provides an outstanding safety potential in terms of fire resistance and crash behavior. It could sustain all relevant fire related test set-ups including thermal runaway tests.

Using Forward Engineering's unique BEV-floor structure development tool, the new Pure Performance Battery is suitable for a variety of vehicle architectures. In terms of weight, the new glass fiber (GF)-SMC cover-based battery competes with today's high-end solutions but delivers a significant increase in performance.

Thanks to the in-depth aluminum knowledge of Minth GmbH, it was possible to increase the capabilities even further. The newly developed bottom structure made from extruded aluminum profiles has a key role in the new structure concept. It delivers a high-end bottom impact performance and connects the side rockers of the car to build the load caring path together with the vehicle's seat-crossmembers in case of an impact.

In addition, the Pure Performance Battery provides great benefits in terms of sustainability as the cover can be demounted via unscrewing several screw-joints to enable an easy access to battery modules and peripheral equipment. The cover itself can be recycled via LORENZ Kunststofftechnik's unique recycling process and used afterwards in new composite parts.

About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company owns 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: BoD LION E- Mobility AG

LION Smart GmbH

Winfried Buss

Managing Director

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Frank Schönrock (Weber Shandwick)

Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315

E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

-

Arne Siegner

Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11

E-mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Disclaimer:

Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

Disclaimer

LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
