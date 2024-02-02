LION E-Mobility AG: Extraordinary General Meeting to resolve board changes

EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

Zug (Switzerland), February 2, 2024. LION E-Mobility AG, a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, announces an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled for February 28, 2024 . The shareholders will vote on the appointment of the CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky as a new member of the board. He shall succeed Tobias Mayer who is stepping down from the board at the holding company level and intends to continue to contribute his insights and technological expertise as the Deputy Chairman of the Global Technology Advisory Committee, collaborating closely with Dr. Eichhorn, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee, and Dr. Joachim Damasky, and Michael Geppert. Furthermore, Tobias Mayer will keep on working together with Michael Reich on his operational role as Senior Sales Manager at the company’s subsidiary LION Smart GmbH. He has played pivotal roles across various functions within LION, notably spearheading sales initiatives alongside Michael Reich, which significantly advanced the market presence. About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc., LION Smart North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH. www.lionemobility.com Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

Dr. Joachim Damasky, who was recently appointed as CEO, brings a wealth of expertise and experience to LION, particularly in navigating the complexities of technology in a rapidly evolving landscape. His addition to the board underscores LION's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and adapting to emerging trends.

