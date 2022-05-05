LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH receives unqualified audit opinion for the annual HGB figures 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

LION Smart GmbH receives unqualified audit opinion for the annual HGB figures 2021



Baar (CH), May 05, 2022 ? Ad-hoc: LION Smart GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG and developer of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, confirms an unqualified audit opinion for the annual financial HGB figures 2021 published on March 24, 2022.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.



