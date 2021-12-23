LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart confirms collaboration with OEM to develop a modular high-voltage battery

Baar (CH), December 23, 2021 - Ad-hoc: LION Smart GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG and developer of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, confirms an agreement with a German OEM to develop a prototype modular high-voltage battery.
The development of the prototype high-voltage battery (800V) is based on the LION LIGHT Battery concept which includes the company's immersion cooling architecture. The collaboration aims to develop a high-density energy battery solution in a predetermined vehicle construction.
About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc.
www.lionemobility.com
Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
LION Smart GmbH
Winfried Buss
Managing Director
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Frank Schönrock (Weber Shandwick)
Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com
Arne Siegner
Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com
Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.
23-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de