New partnership with SVOLT enables LION Group to manufacture the advanced 2nd generation battery packs

Zug (Switzerland)/Hildburghausen (Germany), 23.08.2023 - LION Smart Production GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG for the production of electrical energy storage systems and lithium-ion battery system technology announces the formation of a partnership with SVOLT, one of the global leading producers for battery cells

The scope of the agreement is to allow LION Smart to supply both NCM (NMX) High Energy as well as LFP Battery Packs to its clients. Within the cooperation it is expected that LION will start shipping new packs with the SVOLT cells in the second half of 2024.

“With the new cells based on the latest cell chemistry we can now diversify our portfolio to better address our market segments of mobility as well as storage. Our mobility-customers will get approximately 20% more energy in the same package enabling them to sell higher range vehicles to their end customers. Our customers from the stationary market will get a battery pack with higher charging cycles at a strong competitive pricing”, stated Winfried Buss, CEO and Managing Director of the LION Smart group companies.

The collaboration is starting immediately with a custom development of an SVOLT cell based on LION Smart packaging and the integration into the LION Smart battery pack. In the second half of 2024 it is expected that LION will start shipping the new packs with the new SVOLT cells to the first customers. To achieve this short time to market, the SVOLT cell supply will initially start through an import from a SVOLT plant in China, however in 2025 production in Europe is possible to shorten the supply chain and to reduce CO2 emissions within the logistic chain.

“Within our strategy to develop our company into a relevant battery pack manufacturer, we have completed the first step with the takeover of the SE09 Battery and the successful launch of a LION Smart owned production. In the next step this cooperation with one of the top global cell suppliers will enable us to upgrade the LION Smart SE09 Battery pack with cutting edge technology on battery cells. This will be the future basis to generate new customers and subsequently contribute to the growth of the company in the next years”, stated Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board from LION E-Mobility AG.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc., LION Smart North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

