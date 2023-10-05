EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

LION E-Mobility Group receive clean audit opinion



Zug (CH), 5 October, 2023 – LION E-Mobility AG announced today, that the LION E-Mobility Group has passed the external audit of its financial statements for 2022 without any qualification.



About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH, a manufacturer of battery packs, LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems and LION Smart North America Inc. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc..

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG

Alessio Basteri

Chairman of the Board



LION E-Mobility AG Investor Relations

Frank Schönrock

Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315

E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



