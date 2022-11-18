LION E Mobility : Jörg Peter Hahn is the new Head of Finance at LION Group companies

18.11.2022

Garching near Munich, 18 November, 2022 - LION Smart GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG, announces today that Jörg Peter Hahn will assume the position of Head of Finance with immediate effect. In this role, Jörg will also be responsible for managing the finances of all subsidiaries of LION E-Mobility AG.

Jörg has many years of experience as a director, head of finance and chief financial officer (CFO) for several international companies. Most recently, Jörg worked as a management consultant in financial services at Detecon International, a consulting subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG, and founded a start-up for IT hardware for critical national infrastructure. In this start-up, Jörg served as CFO and COO. Before that, he was responsible for controlling the finances of several start-ups as interim CFO. As a commercial manager, he was, among other things, at the German branch of a Spanish plant builder, served as head of finance for a global IT hardware manufacturer and acted as IBM management consultant for financial services. He began his career in the credit department of the renowned DZ Bank.

Jörg Peter Hahn holds a degree in economics from the University of Hohenheim, and an MBA, SBA from Portland State University, Oregon, USA.

Mr Hahn is 56 years old, married and has two children.

"We are very pleased to have been able to engage Jörg Peter Hahn, a highly experienced Head of Finance for all our subsidiaries. Particularly with the upcoming start of our own battery production as well as the increased activities in the North American market and the associated development of the respective companies, the role of an experienced manager for the planning, organisation and coordination of finance and accounting as well as controlling has become indispensable", Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG, commented on this appointment.

"The LION Group is on its way to becoming a major battery pack manufacturer and provider of battery solutions for mobility and stationary power storage for many customers. It is very exciting to join the Group at this stage and to help shape its development. I look forward to contributing my financial experience from the IT industry, from start-ups to medium-sized businesses to large corporations," said Jörg Peter Hahn, describing his motivation for joining LION Smart GmbH.

