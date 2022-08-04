LION E Mobility : Smart GmbH Q2 Figures 2022

Income (P&L) statement of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited) for the period from April 1st to June 30th, 2022, and from January 1st to March 31st, 2022 01.04.- 01.01.- EUR 30.06.2022 31.03.2022 Sales 11,041,623 13,200,596 Decrease/ Increase in inventories of finished goods and work in progress 205,944 -107,149 Own work capitalized 0 0 Total output 11,247,567 13,093,447 Other operating income 71,407 68,776 Cost of materials 8,923,303 11,839,085 Gross profit 2,395,671 1,323,138 Personnel expenses 977,991 868,042 Depreciation and amortization on intangible fixed assets and tangible fixed assets 32,853 30,607 Other operating expense 425,670 483,159 Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) 959,159 -58,670 Other interest and similar income 12,816 12,675 Interest and similar expensees 1,662 20,168 Financial result 11,154 -7,493 Earnings before tax 970,313 -66,164 Taxes on income 0 0 Earnings after tax 970,313 -66,164

Balance sheet of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited) as of June 30th, 2022, and March 31st, 2022 EUR 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 ASSETS Fixed Assets 7,428,311 7,421,024 Intangible Assets 2,486,867 2,491,693 Tangible Assets 350,885 338,771 Financial Assets 4,590,560 4,590,560 Current Assets 14,845,673 12,347,146 Inventories 4,112,910 2,136,228 Receivables and other assets 9,652,051 8,076,108 Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents 1,080,712 2,134,809 Prepaid expenses 174,528 238,152 Total assets 22,448,512 20,006,322

Balance sheet of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited) as of June 30th, 2022, and March 31st, 2022 EUR 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 EQUITY AND LIABILITY Equity 7,040,935 6,070,622 Subscribed capital 129,500 129,500 Capital reserve 10,316,550 10,316,550 Accumulated losses brought forward -4,375,428 -4,309,265 Result for the period 970,313 -66,164 Accruals 437,633 348,286 Liabilities 14,969,944 13,587,414 Total equity and liabilities 22,448,512 20,006,322