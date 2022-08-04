Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  LION E-Mobility AG
  News
  Summary
    LMIA   CH0560888270

LION E-MOBILITY AG

(LMIA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:09 2022-08-04 am EDT
2.740 EUR   +5.79%
11:08aLION E MOBILITY : Smart GmbH Q2 Figures 2022
PU
10:50aLION E-MOBILITY AG : LION Smart GmbH further successful in the course of business in FY 2022
EQ
06/30LION E MOBILITY : General Meeting of Shareholders approves annual financial statements, Board and Management
PU
LION E Mobility : Smart GmbH Q2 Figures 2022

08/04/2022 | 11:08am EDT
Income (P&L) statement of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)

for the period from April 1st to June 30th, 2022, and from January 1st to March 31st, 2022

01.04.-

01.01.-

EUR

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

Sales

11,041,623

13,200,596

Decrease/ Increase in inventories of finished goods

and work in progress

205,944

-107,149

Own work capitalized

0

0

Total output

11,247,567

13,093,447

Other operating income

71,407

68,776

Cost of materials

8,923,303

11,839,085

Gross profit

2,395,671

1,323,138

Personnel expenses

977,991

868,042

Depreciation and amortization on intangible fixed assets

and tangible fixed assets

32,853

30,607

Other operating expense

425,670

483,159

Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)

959,159

-58,670

Other interest and similar income

12,816

12,675

Interest and similar expensees

1,662

20,168

Financial result

11,154

-7,493

Earnings before tax

970,313

-66,164

Taxes on income

0

0

Earnings after tax

970,313

-66,164

Balance sheet of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)

as of June 30th, 2022, and March 31st, 2022

EUR

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

ASSETS

Fixed Assets

7,428,311

7,421,024

Intangible Assets

2,486,867

2,491,693

Tangible Assets

350,885

338,771

Financial Assets

4,590,560

4,590,560

Current Assets

14,845,673

12,347,146

Inventories

4,112,910

2,136,228

Receivables and other assets

9,652,051

8,076,108

Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents

1,080,712

2,134,809

Prepaid expenses

174,528

238,152

Total assets

22,448,512

20,006,322

Balance sheet of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)

as of June 30th, 2022, and March 31st, 2022

EUR

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

EQUITY AND LIABILITY

Equity

7,040,935

6,070,622

Subscribed capital

129,500

129,500

Capital reserve

10,316,550

10,316,550

Accumulated losses brought forward

-4,375,428

-4,309,265

Result for the period

970,313

-66,164

Accruals

437,633

348,286

Liabilities

14,969,944

13,587,414

Total equity and liabilities

22,448,512

20,006,322

Cash flow statement of Lion Smart GmbH

for the period from April 1st to June 30th, 2022, and from January 1st to March 31st, 2022

01.04.-

01.01.-

EUR

30.06.2022

31.03.2022

Result for the period

970,313

-66,164

Non-cash expenses

- Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets

32,853

30,607

- Non-cash interest expense and income

237

237

Increase (+), decrease (-) in provisions

89,347

-83,751

Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade receivables

549,461

-2,705,550

Increase (+), decrease (-) in advance payments made

-111,846

-330

Increase (+), decrease (-) in other receivables

0

0

Increase (+), decrease (-) in other assets

-2,125,403

-1,038,202

Increase (+), decrease (-) in inventories

-2,182,524

-1,627,810

Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued income and prepaid expenses

63,623

-158,312

Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade accounts payable

-1,044,184

4,833,412

Increase (+), decrease (-) in other liabilities

2,699,893

1,437,560

Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued expenses and deferred income

0

127,863

Cash flow from operating activities

-1,058,232

749,559

Additions to internally generated intangible assets

0

0

Acquisition of licenses

3,500

-11,900

Acquisition of machinery

0

0

Disposal of machines

0

0

Acquisition of other equipment, factory and office equipment

634

-5,381

Disposal of other equipment, factory and office equipment

0

0

Acquisition of tools

0

0

Repayment of other financial liabilities

0

-273,200

Cash flow from investing activities

4,134

-290,480

Repayment of loans to companies in which participations are held

0

0

Deposit of statutory capital reserve

0

550,000

Cash flow from financing activities

0

550,000

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

-1,054,098

1,009,079

Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the year / of the period

2,134,809

1,125,730

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

1,080,712

2,134,809

Disclaimer

LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:07:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
