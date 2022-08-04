LION E Mobility : Smart GmbH Q2 Figures 2022
Income (P&L) statement of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)
for the period from April 1
st to June 30th, 2022, and from January 1 st to March 31 st, 2022
01.04.-
01.01.-
EUR
30.06.2022
31.03.2022
Sales
11,041,623
13,200,596
Decrease/ Increase in inventories of finished goods
and work in progress
205,944
-107,149
Own work capitalized
0
0
Total output
11,247,567
13,093,447
Other operating income
71,407
68,776
Cost of materials
8,923,303
11,839,085
Gross profit
2,395,671
1,323,138
Personnel expenses
977,991
868,042
Depreciation and amortization on intangible fixed assets
and tangible fixed assets
32,853
30,607
Other operating expense
425,670
483,159
Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)
959,159
-58,670
Other interest and similar income
12,816
12,675
Interest and similar expensees
1,662
20,168
Financial result
11,154
-7,493
Earnings before tax
970,313
-66,164
Taxes on income
0
0
Earnings after tax
970,313
-66,164
Balance sheet of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)
as of June 30th, 2022, and March 31
st, 2022
ASSETS
Fixed Assets
7,428,311
7,421,024
Intangible Assets
2,486,867
2,491,693
Tangible Assets
350,885
338,771
Financial Assets
4,590,560
4,590,560
Current Assets
14,845,673
12,347,146
Inventories
4,112,910
2,136,228
Receivables and other assets
9,652,051
8,076,108
Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents
1,080,712
2,134,809
Prepaid expenses
174,528
238,152
Total assets
22,448,512
20,006,322
Balance sheet of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)
as of June 30th, 2022, and March 31
st, 2022
EQUITY AND LIABILITY
Equity
7,040,935
6,070,622
Subscribed capital
129,500
129,500
Capital reserve
10,316,550
10,316,550
Accumulated losses brought forward
-4,375,428
-4,309,265
Result for the period
970,313
-66,164
Accruals
437,633
348,286
Liabilities
14,969,944
13,587,414
Total equity and liabilities
22,448,512
20,006,322
Cash flow statement of Lion Smart GmbH
for the period from April 1
st to June 30th, 2022, and from January 1 st to March 31 st, 2022
01.04.-
01.01.-
EUR
30.06.2022
31.03.2022
Result for the period
970,313
-66,164
Non-cash expenses
- Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets
32,853
30,607
- Non-cash interest expense and income
237
237
Increase (+), decrease (-) in provisions
89,347
-83,751
Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade receivables
549,461
-2,705,550
Increase (+), decrease (-) in advance payments made
-111,846
-330
Increase (+), decrease (-) in other receivables
0
0
Increase (+), decrease (-) in other assets
-2,125,403
-1,038,202
Increase (+), decrease (-) in inventories
-2,182,524
-1,627,810
Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued income and prepaid expenses
63,623
-158,312
Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade accounts payable
-1,044,184
4,833,412
Increase (+), decrease (-) in other liabilities
2,699,893
1,437,560
Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued expenses and deferred income
0
127,863
Cash flow from operating activities
-1,058,232
749,559
Additions to internally generated intangible assets
0
0
Acquisition of licenses
3,500
-11,900
Acquisition of machinery
0
0
Disposal of machines
0
0
Acquisition of other equipment, factory and office equipment
634
-5,381
Disposal of other equipment, factory and office equipment
0
0
Acquisition of tools
0
0
Repayment of other financial liabilities
0
-273,200
Cash flow from investing activities
4,134
-290,480
Repayment of loans to companies in which participations are held
0
0
Deposit of statutory capital reserve
0
550,000
Cash flow from financing activities
0
550,000
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
-1,054,098
1,009,079
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the year / of the period
2,134,809
1,125,730
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
1,080,712
2,134,809
Disclaimer
LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 15:07:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about LION E-MOBILITY AG
Sales 2020
18,4 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-0,93 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
0,87 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-42,2x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
32,0 M
32,4 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
9,40x
EV / Sales 2020
1,90x
Nbr of Employees
20
Free-Float
99,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LION E-MOBILITY AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.