  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  LION E-Mobility AG
  News
  Summary
    LMIA   CH0560888270

LION E-MOBILITY AG

(LMIA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35:36 2023-03-23 pm EDT
4.600 EUR   -1.50%
02:14pLion E Mobility : Smart GmbH & Smart Production GmbH Preliminary Annual Figures 2022
PU
02:04pLion E Mobility : Preliminary Annual Figures 2022 LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH
PU
01:36pLION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH release consolidated figures for fiscal year 2022
EQ
LION E Mobility : Smart GmbH & Smart Production GmbH Preliminary Annual Figures 2022

03/23/2023 | 02:14pm EDT
Income (P&L) statement of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH as well as consolidated (according to HGB, not audited)

for the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022, and from January 1st to December 31st, 2021

LS GmbH

LSP GmbH

Consolidated

2021

01.01.2022 -

01.01.2022 -

01.01.2022 -

01.01.2021-

EUR

31.12.2022

31.12.2022

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Sales

53.759.969

0

53.759.969

29.608.747

Intercompany sales

7.593.256

0

0

0

Decrease/ Increase in inventories of finished goods and

(316.286)

0

(316.286)

144.360

work in progress

Own work capitalized

654.193

0

654.193

330.556

Total output

61.691.132

0

54.097.876

30.083.663

Cost of materials

(52.917.692)

(3.762)

(46.472.228)

(25.939.911)

Gross profit

8.773.440

(3.762)

7.625.648

4.143.752

Other operating income

418.473

30.079

448.552

364.432

Personnel expenses

(3.561.396)

(312.322)

(3.873.718)

(3.020.126)

Depreciation and amortization of intangible fixed assets

(134.376)

(7.226)

(141.602)

(330.848)

and tangible fixed assets

Other operating expense

(3.510.373)

(1.366.671)

(3.733.013)

(2.189.934)

Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)

1.985.768

(1.659.902)

325.866

(1.032.724)

Other interest and similar income

167.394

0

167.394

56.303

Interest and similar expenses

(55.163)

(40.884)

(96.047)

(26.871)

Financial result

112.232

(40.884)

71.348

29.432

Earnings before taxes

2.097.999

(1.700.786)

397.214

(1.003.292)

Taxes on income

(34.662)

0

(34.662)

0

Other tax

(648)

(645)

(1.293)

(684)

Earnings after tax

2.062.689

(1.701.431)

361.259

(1.003.976)

Balance Sheet of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH as well as consolidated (according to HGB, not

as of december 31st, 2022 and december 31st, 2021

LS GmbH

LSP GmbH

Consolidated

2021

EUR

31.12.2022

31.12.2022

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

ASSETS

A. Fixed Assets

8.097.765

1.729.161

9.826.926

7.434.350

I Intangible Assets

3.144.340

2.536

3.146.876

2.488.073

II Tangible Assets

362.865

1.726.625

2.089.490

355.718

III Financial Assets

4.590.560

-

4.590.560

4.590.560

B. Current Assets

12.200.714

9.311.294

13.918.752

5.966.175

I Inventories

418.985

6.471.225

6.890.211

508.088

II Receivables and other assets

10.249.344

1.824.686

4.480.774

4.332.357

III Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents

1.532.385

1.015.383

2.547.767

1.125.730

C. Prepaid expenses

111.965

9.044

121.009

79.840

Total assets

20.410.444

11.049.499

23.866.687

13.480.366

LS GmbH

LSP GmbH

Consolidated

2021

EUR

31.12.2022

31.12.2022

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

EQUITY AND LIABILITY

A. Equity

7.649.475

(1.676.431)

5.973.044

5.586.785

I Subscribed capital

129.500

25.000

154.500

129.500

II Capital reserve

9.766.550

-

9.766.550

9.766.550

III Accumulated losses brought forward

(4.309.265)

-

(4.309.265)

(3.305.289)

IV Result for the period

2.062.689

(1.701.431)

361.259

(1.003.976)

B. Accruals

664.246

73.459

737.705

432.037

C. Liabilities

12.096.723

12.652.471

17.155.937

7.461.543

Total equity and liabilities

20.410.444

11.049.499

23.866.687

13.480.366

Cash flow statement of Lion Smart GmbH and Lion Smart Production GmbH as well as consolidated for the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2022, and from January 1st to December 31st, 2021

LS GmbH

LSP GmbH

Consolidated

2021

01.01.2022 -

01.01.2022 -

01.01.2022 -

01.01.2021-

EUR

31.12.2022

31.12.2022

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Result for the period

2.062.689

(1.701.431)

361.259

(1.003.976)

Non-cash expenses

- Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets

134.376

7.226

141.602

330.747

- Non-cash interest expense and income

32.165

40.884

73.049

26.014

Increase (+), decrease (-) in provisions

232.210

95.459

327.668

(134.479)

Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade receivables

465.078

(15.880)

449.198

(533.717)

Increase (+), decrease (-) in prepayments

(112.176)

(812.932)

(925.108)

0

Increase (+), decrease (-) in other receivables

(7.674.578)

0

(81.322)

(53.400)

Increase (+), decrease (-) in other assets

1.292.513

(1.802.381)

(509.868)

(757.786)

Increase (+), decrease (-) in inventories

201.279

(6.449.225)

(6.247.947)

(169.595)

Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued income and prepaid expenses

(32.125)

(28.355)

(60.480)

3.865

Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade accounts payable

(1.410.655)

207.241

(1.203.414)

2.574.739

Increase (+), decrease (-) in other liabilities

1.960.125

7.664.106

2.030.975

48.449

Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued expenses and deferred income

(223.256)

0

(223.256)

55.861

Cash flow from operating activities

(3.072.356)

(2.795.288)

(5.867.644)

386.724

Additions to internally generated intangible assets

(654.193)

0

(654.193)

(330.557)

Acquisition of licenses

(35.131)

(2.609)

(37.740)

(14.549)

Acquisition of machinery

(4.530)

(15.000)

(19.530)

(20.000)

Disposal of machines

0

0

0

1.838

Acquisition of other equipment, factory and office equipment

(103.936)

(894.022)

(997.958)

(121.305)

Disposal of other equipment, factory and office equipment

0

0

0

3.230

Acquisition of tools

0

(2.698)

(2.698)

(4.317)

Repayment of other financial liabilities

(273.200)

0

(273.200)

0

Cash flow from investing activities

(1.070.990)

(914.329)

(1.985.319)

(485.660)

Intercompany Loan

4.550.000,00

4.700.000,00

9.250.000,00

-

Repayment of loans to companies in which participations are held

-

-

-

210.000,00

Granting of loans to companies in which participations are held

-

-

-

-

Repayment of other financial liabilities

-

-

-

-

Deposit of statutory capital reserve

-

-

-

500.000,00

Subsribed capital

-

25.000,00

25.000,00

-

Repayments of liabilities to banks

-

-

-

-

Cash flow from financing activities

4.550.000

4.725.000

9.275.000

710.000

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

406.654

1.015.383

1.422.037

611.064

Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the year / of the period

1.125.730

0

1.125.730

514.667

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

1.532.385

1.015.383

2.547.767

1.125.730

Disclaimer

LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 18:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
