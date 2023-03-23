LION E Mobility : Smart GmbH & Smart Production GmbH Preliminary Annual Figures 2022
Income (P&L) statement of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH as well as consolidated (according to HGB, not audited)
for the period from January 1
st to December 31st, 2022, and from January 1 st to December 31st, 2021
LS GmbH
LSP GmbH
Consolidated
2021
01.01.2022 -
01.01.2022 -
01.01.2022 -
01.01.2021-
EUR
31.12.2022
31.12.2022
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
Sales
53.759.969
0
53.759.969
29.608.747
Intercompany sales
7.593.256
0
0
0
Decrease/ Increase in inventories of finished goods and
(316.286)
0
(316.286)
144.360
work in progress
Own work capitalized
654.193
0
654.193
330.556
Total output
61.691.132
0
54.097.876
30.083.663
Cost of materials
(52.917.692)
(3.762)
(46.472.228)
(25.939.911)
Gross profit
8.773.440
(3.762)
7.625.648
4.143.752
Other operating income
418.473
30.079
448.552
364.432
Personnel expenses
(3.561.396)
(312.322)
(3.873.718)
(3.020.126)
Depreciation and amortization of intangible fixed assets
(134.376)
(7.226)
(141.602)
(330.848)
and tangible fixed assets
Other operating expense
(3.510.373)
(1.366.671)
(3.733.013)
(2.189.934)
Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)
1.985.768
(1.659.902)
325.866
(1.032.724)
Other interest and similar income
167.394
0
167.394
56.303
Interest and similar expenses
(55.163)
(40.884)
(96.047)
(26.871)
Financial result
112.232
(40.884)
71.348
29.432
Earnings before taxes
2.097.999
(1.700.786)
397.214
(1.003.292)
Taxes on income
(34.662)
0
(34.662)
0
Other tax
(648)
(645)
(1.293)
(684)
Earnings after tax
2.062.689
(1.701.431)
361.259
(1.003.976)
Balance Sheet of LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH as well as consolidated (according to HGB, not
as of december 31st, 2022 and december 31st, 2021
LS GmbH
LSP GmbH
Consolidated
2021
EUR
31.12.2022
31.12.2022
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
ASSETS
A. Fixed Assets
8.097.765
1.729.161
9.826.926
7.434.350
I Intangible Assets
3.144.340
2.536
3.146.876
2.488.073
II Tangible Assets
362.865
1.726.625
2.089.490
355.718
III Financial Assets
4.590.560
-
4.590.560
4.590.560
B. Current Assets
12.200.714
9.311.294
13.918.752
5.966.175
I Inventories
418.985
6.471.225
6.890.211
508.088
II Receivables and other assets
10.249.344
1.824.686
4.480.774
4.332.357
III Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents
1.532.385
1.015.383
2.547.767
1.125.730
C. Prepaid expenses
111.965
9.044
121.009
79.840
Total assets
20.410.444
11.049.499
23.866.687
13.480.366
LS GmbH
LSP GmbH
Consolidated
2021
EUR
31.12.2022
31.12.2022
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
EQUITY AND LIABILITY
A. Equity
7.649.475
(1.676.431)
5.973.044
5.586.785
I Subscribed capital
129.500
25.000
154.500
129.500
II Capital reserve
9.766.550
-
9.766.550
9.766.550
III Accumulated losses brought forward
(4.309.265)
-
(4.309.265)
(3.305.289)
IV Result for the period
2.062.689
(1.701.431)
361.259
(1.003.976)
B. Accruals
664.246
73.459
737.705
432.037
C. Liabilities
12.096.723
12.652.471
17.155.937
7.461.543
Total equity and liabilities
20.410.444
11.049.499
23.866.687
13.480.366
Cash flow statement of Lion Smart GmbH and Lion Smart Production GmbH as well as consolidated for the period from January 1 st to December 31st, 2022, and from January 1 st to December 31st, 2021
LS GmbH
LSP GmbH
Consolidated
2021
01.01.2022 -
01.01.2022 -
01.01.2022 -
01.01.2021-
EUR
31.12.2022
31.12.2022
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
Result for the period
2.062.689
(1.701.431)
361.259
(1.003.976)
Non-cash expenses
- Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets
134.376
7.226
141.602
330.747
- Non-cash interest expense and income
32.165
40.884
73.049
26.014
Increase (+), decrease (-) in provisions
232.210
95.459
327.668
(134.479)
Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade receivables
465.078
(15.880)
449.198
(533.717)
Increase (+), decrease (-) in prepayments
(112.176)
(812.932)
(925.108)
0
Increase (+), decrease (-) in other receivables
(7.674.578)
0
(81.322)
(53.400)
Increase (+), decrease (-) in other assets
1.292.513
(1.802.381)
(509.868)
(757.786)
Increase (+), decrease (-) in inventories
201.279
(6.449.225)
(6.247.947)
(169.595)
Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued income and prepaid expenses
(32.125)
(28.355)
(60.480)
3.865
Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade accounts payable
(1.410.655)
207.241
(1.203.414)
2.574.739
Increase (+), decrease (-) in other liabilities
1.960.125
7.664.106
2.030.975
48.449
Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued expenses and deferred income
(223.256)
0
(223.256)
55.861
Cash flow from operating activities
(3.072.356)
(2.795.288)
(5.867.644)
386.724
Additions to internally generated intangible assets
(654.193)
0
(654.193)
(330.557)
Acquisition of licenses
(35.131)
(2.609)
(37.740)
(14.549)
Acquisition of machinery
(4.530)
(15.000)
(19.530)
(20.000)
Disposal of machines
0
0
0
1.838
Acquisition of other equipment, factory and office equipment
(103.936)
(894.022)
(997.958)
(121.305)
Disposal of other equipment, factory and office equipment
0
0
0
3.230
Acquisition of tools
0
(2.698)
(2.698)
(4.317)
Repayment of other financial liabilities
(273.200)
0
(273.200)
0
Cash flow from investing activities
(1.070.990)
(914.329)
(1.985.319)
(485.660)
Intercompany Loan
4.550.000,00
4.700.000,00
9.250.000,00
-
Repayment of loans to companies in which participations are held
-
-
-
210.000,00
Granting of loans to companies in which participations are held
-
-
-
-
Repayment of other financial liabilities
-
-
-
-
Deposit of statutory capital reserve
-
-
-
500.000,00
Subsribed capital
-
25.000,00
25.000,00
-
Repayments of liabilities to banks
-
-
-
-
Cash flow from financing activities
4.550.000
4.725.000
9.275.000
710.000
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
406.654
1.015.383
1.422.037
611.064
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the year / of the period
1.125.730
0
1.125.730
514.667
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
1.532.385
1.015.383
2.547.767
1.125.730
