LION E Mobility : Smart Q3 Figures 2022
Income (P&L) statement of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)
for the period from January 1
st to September 30 th, 2022, and from January 1 st to September 30 th, 2021
01.01. -
01.01.-
EUR
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Sales
Decrease/ Increase in inventories of finished goods and work in progress
Own work capitalized
46,630,550 18,752,620
(104,413) 174,180
0
0
Total output
46,526,137
18,926,800
Other operating income
161,543
292,374
Cost of materials
(40,910,160)
(16,761,994)
Gross profit
5,615,977
2,164,806
Personnel expenses
(2,672,039)
(2,065,011)
Depreciation and amortization of intangible fixed assets and
(101,775)
(249,567)
tangible fixed assets
Other operating expense
(1,750,429)
(1,577,028)
Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)
1,253,276
(1,434,426)
Other interest and similar income
41,335
42,733
Interest and similar expenses
(32,342)
(21,352)
Financial result
8,993
21,381
Earnings before taxes
1,262,269
(1,413,045)
Taxes on income
0
0
Other tax
(648)
(684)
Earnings after tax
1,261,621
(1,413,728)
Balance sheet of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)
as of September 30
th, 2022, and December 31 st, 2021
EUR
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
ASSETS
A. Fixed Assets
7,547,724
7,434,350
I Intangible Assets
2,480,568
2,488,073
II Tangible Assets
476,597
355,718
III Financial Assets
4,590,560
4,590,560
B. Current Assets
32,808,983
5,966,175
I Inventories
11,640,039
508,088
II Receivables and other assets
19,353,488
4,332,357
III Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents
1,815,456
1,125,730
C. Prepaid expenses
262,417
79,840
Total assets
40,619,124
13,480,366
Balance sheet of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)
as of September 30
th, 2022, and December 31 st, 2021
EUR
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
EQUITY AND LIABILITY
A. Equity
7,398,406
5,586,785
I Subscribed capital
129,500
129,500
II Capital reserve
10,316,550
9,766,550
III Accumulated losses brought forward
(4,309,265)
(3,305,289)
IV Result for the period
1,261,621
(1,003,976)
B. Accruals
389,911
432,037
C. Liabilities
32,830,806
7,461,543
Total equity and liabilities
40,619,124
13,480,366
Cash flow statement of Lion Smart GmbH
for the period from January 1
st to September 30 th, 2022, and from January 1 st to December 31 st, 2021
01.01. -
01.01.-
EUR
30.09.2022
31.12.2021
Result for the period
1,261,621
(1,003,976)
Non-cash expenses
- Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets
101,775
330,747
- Non-cash interest expense and income
9,484
26,014
Increase (+), decrease (-) in provisions
(42,126)
(134,479)
Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade receivables
(6,219,796)
(533,717)
Increase (+), decrease (-) in prepayments
(203,087)
0
Increase (+), decrease (-) in other receivables
0
(53,400)
Increase (+), decrease (-) in other assets
(8,801,335)
(757,786)
Increase (+), decrease (-) in inventories
(11,019,492)
(169,595)
Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued income and prepaid expenses
(182,577)
3,865
Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade accounts payable
17,819,195
2,574,739
Increase (+), decrease (-) in other liabilities
7,685,920
48,449
Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued expenses and deferred income
127,863
55,861
Cash flow from operating activities
537,446
386,724
Additions to internally generated intangible assets
0
(330,557)
Acquisition of licenses
(17,676)
(14,549)
Acquisition of machinery
(4,530)
(20,000)
Disposal of machines
0
1,838
Acquisition of other equipment, factory and office equipment
(102,315)
(121,305)
Disposal of other equipment, factory and office equipment
0
3,230
Acquisition of tools
0
(4,317)
Repayment of other financial liabilities
(273,200)
0
Cash flow from investing activities
(397,720)
(485,660)
Repayment of other financial liabilities
Repayment of loans to companies in which participations are held Deposit of statutory capital reserve
Repayments of liabilities to banks
0
0
0
210,000
550,000
500,000
0
Cash flow from financing activities
550,000
710,000
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
689,726
611,064
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the year / of the period
1,125,730
514,667
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
1,815,456
1,125,730
Disclaimer
LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 18:23:13 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
