  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LION E-Mobility AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMIA   CH0560888270

LION E-MOBILITY AG

(LMIA)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-12-29 am EST
3.670 EUR   +1.94%
Lion E Mobility : Smart Q3 Figures 2022
PU
Lion E Mobility : Presentation Slides 16th of December
PU
Lion E Mobility : Recording Investor Call 16.12.2022
PU
LION E Mobility : Smart Q3 Figures 2022

12/29/2022 | 01:24pm EST
Income (P&L) statement of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)

for the period from January 1st to September 30th, 2022, and from January 1st to September 30th, 2021

01.01. -

01.01.-

EUR

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

Sales

Decrease/ Increase in inventories of finished goods and work in progress

Own work capitalized

46,630,550 18,752,620

(104,413) 174,180

00

Total output

46,526,137

18,926,800

Other operating income

161,543

292,374

Cost of materials

(40,910,160)

(16,761,994)

Gross profit

5,615,977

2,164,806

Personnel expenses

(2,672,039)

(2,065,011)

Depreciation and amortization of intangible fixed assets and

(101,775)

(249,567)

tangible fixed assets

Other operating expense

(1,750,429)

(1,577,028)

Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT)

1,253,276

(1,434,426)

Other interest and similar income

41,335

42,733

Interest and similar expenses

(32,342)

(21,352)

Financial result

8,993

21,381

Earnings before taxes

1,262,269

(1,413,045)

Taxes on income

0

0

Other tax

(648)

(684)

Earnings after tax

1,261,621

(1,413,728)

Balance sheet of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)

as of September 30th, 2022, and December 31st, 2021

EUR

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

ASSETS

A. Fixed Assets

7,547,724

7,434,350

I Intangible Assets

2,480,568

2,488,073

II Tangible Assets

476,597

355,718

III Financial Assets

4,590,560

4,590,560

B. Current Assets

32,808,983

5,966,175

I Inventories

11,640,039

508,088

II Receivables and other assets

19,353,488

4,332,357

III Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents

1,815,456

1,125,730

C. Prepaid expenses

262,417

79,840

Total assets

40,619,124

13,480,366

Balance sheet of LION Smart GmbH (according to HGB, not audited)

as of September 30th, 2022, and December 31st, 2021

EUR

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

EQUITY AND LIABILITY

A. Equity

7,398,406

5,586,785

I Subscribed capital

129,500

129,500

II Capital reserve

10,316,550

9,766,550

III Accumulated losses brought forward

(4,309,265)

(3,305,289)

IV Result for the period

1,261,621

(1,003,976)

B. Accruals

389,911

432,037

C. Liabilities

32,830,806

7,461,543

Total equity and liabilities

40,619,124

13,480,366

Cash flow statement of Lion Smart GmbH

for the period from January 1st to September 30th, 2022, and from January 1st to December 31st, 2021

01.01. -

01.01.-

EUR

30.09.2022

31.12.2021

Result for the period

1,261,621

(1,003,976)

Non-cash expenses

- Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets

101,775

330,747

- Non-cash interest expense and income

9,484

26,014

Increase (+), decrease (-) in provisions

(42,126)

(134,479)

Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade receivables

(6,219,796)

(533,717)

Increase (+), decrease (-) in prepayments

(203,087)

0

Increase (+), decrease (-) in other receivables

0

(53,400)

Increase (+), decrease (-) in other assets

(8,801,335)

(757,786)

Increase (+), decrease (-) in inventories

(11,019,492)

(169,595)

Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued income and prepaid expenses

(182,577)

3,865

Increase (+), decrease (-) in trade accounts payable

17,819,195

2,574,739

Increase (+), decrease (-) in other liabilities

7,685,920

48,449

Increase (+), decrease (-) in accrued expenses and deferred income

127,863

55,861

Cash flow from operating activities

537,446

386,724

Additions to internally generated intangible assets

0

(330,557)

Acquisition of licenses

(17,676)

(14,549)

Acquisition of machinery

(4,530)

(20,000)

Disposal of machines

0

1,838

Acquisition of other equipment, factory and office equipment

(102,315)

(121,305)

Disposal of other equipment, factory and office equipment

0

3,230

Acquisition of tools

0

(4,317)

Repayment of other financial liabilities

(273,200)

0

Cash flow from investing activities

(397,720)

(485,660)

Repayment of other financial liabilities

Repayment of loans to companies in which participations are held Deposit of statutory capital reserve

Repayments of liabilities to banks

00

0210,000

550,000500,000

0

Cash flow from financing activities

550,000

710,000

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

689,726

611,064

Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the year / of the period

1,125,730

514,667

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

1,815,456

1,125,730

Disclaimer

LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 18:23:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
