    LMIA   CH0560888270

LION E-MOBILITY AG

(LMIA)
LION E Mobility : Smart confirms collaboration with OEM to develop a modular high-voltage battery

12/23/2021
23.12.2021

Baar (CH), December 23, 2021 - Ad-hoc: LION Smart GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG and developer of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, confirms an agreement with a German OEM to develop a prototype modular high-voltage battery.

The development of the prototype high-voltage battery (800V) is based on the LION LIGHT Battery concept which includes the company's immersion cooling architecture. The collaboration aims to develop a high-density energy battery solution in a predetermined vehicle construction.

About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company owns 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Frank Schönrock (WeberShandwick)
Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com

Arne Siegner
Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com

Disclaimer:

Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

Disclaimer

LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 18,4 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net income 2020 -0,93 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net cash 2020 0,87 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
P/E ratio 2020 -42,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,6 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tobias Mayer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessio Basteri Chairman
Ian Mukherjee Director
Frank Schönrock Head-Investor Relations
