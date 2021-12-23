LION E Mobility : Smart confirms collaboration with OEM to develop a modular high-voltage battery

23.12.2021

Baar (CH), December 23, 2021 - Ad-hoc: LION Smart GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG and developer of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, confirms an agreement with a German OEM to develop a prototype modular high-voltage battery.

The development of the prototype high-voltage battery (800V) is based on the LION LIGHT Battery concept which includes the company's immersion cooling architecture. The collaboration aims to develop a high-density energy battery solution in a predetermined vehicle construction.

About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company owns 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc.

