LION E Mobility : Smart informs about the Release of Guidance for 2023/24

28.11.2022

Baar (CH), 28. November 2022

Sales & profits

2022 Update: Sales expected to be in the range of EUR 50-55 million.

Sales in 2023 expected to be in the EUR 70-80 million range.

Sales in 2024 expected to be in the EUR 100-110 million range.

Our expectation is for this growth to be profitable. But no current earnings guidance given at this stage.

Customers

We have 10 customers in our sales pipeline for 2023. The sales guidance is based on projected demand these customers have given us for 2023.

These customers are split roughly equally between stationary storage and E-Mobility by value.

We have been positively surprised by storage demand.

Production plant

We have a good funding plan in place - including up to EUR 2.1 million of subsidies granted by the State of Thuringia.

All equipment has now been delivered to Hildburghausen.

The production line has been fully reassembled.

Each sub-station of the production line is now being brought into operation step by step through December.

Re-qualification will take place in January and February.

Product

We continue development work on pack upgrades and will post key milestones as and when they occur.

Work continues on LIGHT battery development with an OEM as previously released and we will post on further key milestones.

Conclusion

We are now a fully fledged pack design and manufacturing business with an approximate 2 GWh capacity on site requiring no further equipment investment. We do have the ability to expand this further on site. We own 100% of this business.

We can discuss more on our Q3 update call in a few weeks.

About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company owns 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

