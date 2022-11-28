LION E Mobility : Smart informs about the Release of Guidance for 2023/24

28.11.2022
Baar (CH), 28. November 2022
Sales & profits
-
2022 Update: Sales expected to be in the range of EUR 50-55 million.
-
Sales in 2023 expected to be in the EUR 70-80 million range.
-
Sales in 2024 expected to be in the EUR 100-110 million range.
-
Our expectation is for this growth to be profitable. But no current earnings guidance given at this stage.
Customers
-
We have 10 customers in our sales pipeline for 2023. The sales guidance is based on projected demand these customers have given us for 2023.
-
These customers are split roughly equally between stationary storage and E-Mobility by value.
-
We have been positively surprised by storage demand.
Production plant
-
We have a good funding plan in place - including up to EUR 2.1 million of subsidies granted by the State of Thuringia.
-
All equipment has now been delivered to Hildburghausen.
-
The production line has been fully reassembled.
-
Each sub-station of the production line is now being brought into operation step by step through December.
-
Re-qualification will take place in January and February.
Product
-
We continue development work on pack upgrades and will post key milestones as and when they occur.
-
Work continues on LIGHT battery development with an OEM as previously released and we will post on further key milestones.
Conclusion
-
We are now a fully fledged pack design and manufacturing business with an approximate 2 GWh capacity on site requiring no further equipment investment. We do have the ability to expand this further on site. We own 100% of this business.
-
We can discuss more on our Q3 update call in a few weeks.
About LION E-Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company owns 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.
www.lionemobility.com
Responsible for the press release: BoD LION E- Mobility AG
LION E-Mobility AG
Alessio Basteri
Chairman
-
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Frank Schönrock (Weber Shandwick)
Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com
-
Arne Siegner
Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11
E-mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com
Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.
Disclaimer
LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 10:14:03 UTC.