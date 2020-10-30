LION E Mobility : Smart is expanding its customer base in North America

30.10.2020

Garching near München - LION E-Mobility AG is pleased to announce that LION Smart GmbH received an order from Grande West Transportation Group Ltd. for engineering services in the field of development and integration. The volume of the development contract is in the mid six-digit euro range. Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company which designs and constructs medium-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial companies. It is based in Aldergrove, British Columbia, Canada.

The development contract between Grande West Transportation and LION Smart includes engineering services in the fields of software, mechanical and electrical adaptation and the integration of the 400V BMW battery packs into the demonstrator model of a Grande West Transportation shuttle/transit bus. As part of this contract, LION Smart is carrying out high-tech work to verify the accessibility of the integrated battery pack solution. After successful completion of the development project, subsequent orders for the supply of battery packs in significant quantities are possible for 2021.

'We are happy about the development contract from Grande West Transportation and the acquisition of another customer in North America,' said Thomas Hetmann, Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH. 'Integration work and its following series business represents a lucrative and scalable business model. This contract shows that our services as a specialist for engineering services are in demand and that other customers are also interested in our expertise in this area'.

In addition to the modular LIGHT battery system developed in-house, LION Smart is developing and performing integration services for vehicle battery system solutions based on BMW i3 batteries and modules. As a specialist for the development and integration of battery systems as well as battery laboratory tests, LION Smart has been working closely with BMW for many years.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company that designs and engineers mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West utilizes world class manufacturing partners to produce the Purpose-Built Vicinity heavy duty bus available in clean diesel, gas and CNG drive systems. The Vicinity LT EV with an electric propulsion drive system is available for 2021 deliveries.

The Company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses. Grande West is compliant to Buy America certification, and with a strong distribution chain in the U.S., is actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West's vehicles.

