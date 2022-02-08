LION E Mobility : Unternehmenspräsentation 2022 (englisch)

COMPANY PRESENTATION
FEBRUARY 2022
© LION SMART GmbH | 2022 | ID-474
Company Presentation
Page 1
TABLE OF CONTENTS
INVENTORY
Vision & Mission
3
The LION Group
4
Company History
|
5
LION Smart GmbH
6
LION LIGHT Battery
|
7
Custom Battery Pack Integration
14
Battery Management Systems
|
20
Research & Development
|
23
© LION SMART GmbH | 2022 | ID-474
Company Presentation
|
Page 2
VISION & MISSION
CREATING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE
The future of battery technology … starts here .
Our Mission
At LION Smart, we believe in a sustainable future. Through our commitment to battery development, we are helping to make our technologies smarter, more efficient and more powerful. We are convinced that progress and sustainability can only exist together and are committed to improving and shaping the world with our ideas.
Our Values
The driving force behind our corporate culture is sustainability. This applies not only to our research and development work, but also to the way we interact with each other. Here, the fundamental goal of all our activities is to create added value in a responsible manner. Sometimes it's a long road to get there, and it's difficult to live up to this commitment. But in the end, everyone involved benefits - our employees, customers, suppliers and the environment.
© LION SMART GmbH | 2022 | ID-474
Company Presentation
|
Page 3
THE LION GROUP
PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER
30%
|
TÜV SÜD
|
|
Battery
|
Testing
|
Joint Venture
|
GmbH
|
© LION SMART GmbH | 2022 | ID-474
Company Presentation
|
Page 4
COMPANY HISTORY
IMPORTANT MILESTONES
First details of the
|
Founding Joint Venture TÜV SÜD
|
|
LIGHT Battery concept
|
|
Battery Testing GmbH with TÜV
|
|
|
Tier-1
|
SÜD AG in Garching
|
|
LION E-Mobility AG subsidiary
|
|
supplier
|
|
LION Smart becomes
|
|
SOGEFI
|
|
registered supplier of BMW AG
|
partnership
|
|
| 2008 |
| 2010 |
| 2012 |
| 2014 |
| 2016 |
| 2018 |
| 2020 |
Founding of LION
Assembly of the battery
Smart GmbH and start
system for TUM's electric
of battery lab operation
research car MUTE
in Frieding, Germany
|
2018: BMW i3 with LION Battery Pack: 100 kWh
Demonstration of the first wireless BMS in a BMW i3 (55kWh)
LIGHT Battery Test & Touch modules
First delivery of assembled BMW battery modules to Canadian customer
© LION SMART GmbH | 2022 | ID-474
Company Presentation
|
Page 5
