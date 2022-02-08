Log in
    LMIA   CH0560888270

LION E-MOBILITY AG

(LMIA)
LION E Mobility : Unternehmenspräsentation 2022 (englisch)

02/08/2022 | 10:42am EST
COMPANY PRESENTATION

FEBRUARY 2022

© LION SMART GmbH | 2022 | ID-474

Company Presentation

Page 1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INVENTORY

Vision & Mission

3

The LION Group

4

Company History

5

LION Smart GmbH

6

LION LIGHT Battery

7

Custom Battery Pack Integration

14

Battery Management Systems

20

Research & Development

23

© LION SMART GmbH | 2022 | ID-474

Company Presentation

Page 2

VISION & MISSION

CREATING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

The future of battery technology … starts here .

Our Mission

At LION Smart, we believe in a sustainable future. Through our commitment to battery development, we are helping to make our technologies smarter, more efficient and more powerful. We are convinced that progress and sustainability can only exist together and are committed to improving and shaping the world with our ideas.

Our Values

The driving force behind our corporate culture is sustainability. This applies not only to our research and development work, but also to the way we interact with each other. Here, the fundamental goal of all our activities is to create added value in a responsible manner. Sometimes it's a long road to get there, and it's difficult to live up to this commitment. But in the end, everyone involved benefits - our employees, customers, suppliers and the environment.

© LION SMART GmbH | 2022 | ID-474

Company Presentation

Page 3

THE LION GROUP

PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER

100%

100%

30%

TÜV SÜD

Battery

Testing

Joint Venture

GmbH

© LION SMART GmbH | 2022 | ID-474

Company Presentation

Page 4

COMPANY HISTORY

IMPORTANT MILESTONES

First details of the

Founding Joint Venture TÜV SÜD

LIGHT Battery concept

Battery Testing GmbH with TÜV

Tier-1

SÜD AG in Garching

LION E-Mobility AG subsidiary

supplier

LION Smart becomes

SOGEFI

registered supplier of BMW AG

partnership

| 2008 |

| 2010 |

| 2012 |

| 2014 |

| 2016 |

| 2018 |

| 2020 |

Founding of LION

Assembly of the battery

Smart GmbH and start

system for TUM's electric

of battery lab operation

research car MUTE

in Frieding, Germany

2018: BMW i3 with LION Battery Pack: 100 kWh

Demonstration of the first wireless BMS in a BMW i3 (55kWh)

LIGHT Battery Test & Touch modules

First delivery of assembled BMW battery modules to Canadian customer

© LION SMART GmbH | 2022 | ID-474

Company Presentation

Page 5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
