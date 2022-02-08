LION E Mobility : Unternehmenspräsentation 2022 (englisch)

VISION & MISSION

CREATING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

The future of battery technology … starts here .

Our Mission

At LION Smart, we believe in a sustainable future. Through our commitment to battery development, we are helping to make our technologies smarter, more efficient and more powerful. We are convinced that progress and sustainability can only exist together and are committed to improving and shaping the world with our ideas.

Our Values

The driving force behind our corporate culture is sustainability. This applies not only to our research and development work, but also to the way we interact with each other. Here, the fundamental goal of all our activities is to create added value in a responsible manner. Sometimes it's a long road to get there, and it's difficult to live up to this commitment. But in the end, everyone involved benefits - our employees, customers, suppliers and the environment.