  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  LION E-Mobility AG
  News
  Summary
    LMIA   CH0560888270

LION E-MOBILITY AG

(LMIA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  06/01 09:00:27 am EDT
2.490 EUR   -9.12%
LION E-Mobility and all its subsidiaries receive clean audit opinion
EQ
LION E MOBILITY : and all its subsidiaries receive clean audit opinion
PU
LION E MOBILITY : Smart Production GmbH finalizes agreement to acquire product and production license
PU
LION E-Mobility and all its subsidiaries receive clean audit opinion

06/01/2022 | 10:01am EDT
DGAP-Media / 01.06.2022 / 15:59

Baar (CH)/Garching (GE), 1 June, 2022 ?LION E-Mobility AG announced today, that the company and all its subsidiaries have passed the external audit of its financial statements for 2021 without any qualification.
 

About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility
Alessio Basteri
Chairman of the Board

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
Frank Schönrock (Weber Shandwick)
Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Arne Siegner
Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.



End of Media Release

Issuer: LION E-Mobility AG
Key word(s): Energy

01.06.2022 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1366507

 
End of News DGAP Media

1366507  01.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1366507&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
