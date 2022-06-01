LION E-Mobility and all its subsidiaries receive clean audit opinion



?LION E-Mobility AG announced today, that the company and all its subsidiaries have passed the external audit of its financial statements for 2021 without any qualification.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility

Alessio Basteri

Chairman of the Board



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Frank Schönrock (Weber Shandwick)

Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315

E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



Arne Siegner

Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11

E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

