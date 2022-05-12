Log in
    LMIA   CH0560888270

LION E-MOBILITY AG

(LMIA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/12 10:50:45 am EDT
2.070 EUR   +1.47%
05/05LION E-MOBILITY AG : LION Smart GmbH reports a good start to the 2022 financial year
EQ
05/05LION E-MOBILITY AG : LION Smart GmbH receives unqualified audit opinion for the annual HGB figures 2021
EQ
03/24LION E MOBILITY : Smart GmbH Announces HGB Figures as of December 31, 2021 (unaudited)
PU
LION Smart Production GmbH and BMW AG signed agreement to acquire product and production license

05/12/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Agreement
LION Smart Production GmbH and BMW AG signed agreement to acquire product and production license

12-May-2022 / 20:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION Smart Production GmbH and BMW AG signed agreement to acquire product and production license

Baar (CH), May 12, 2022 ? Ad-hoc: LION Smart Production GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG for the production of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology, confirms that the company and BMW both signed the agreement for the acquisition of a product and production license in the field of high-voltage battery systems.

About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH.

www.lionemobility.com

Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

LION Smart Production GmbH

Winfried Buss

Managing Director

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Frank Schönrock (Weber Shandwick)

Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315

E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Arne Siegner
Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

12-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1351527

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1351527  12-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351527&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
