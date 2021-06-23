Log in
    LMIA   CH0560888270

LION E-MOBILITY AG

(LMIA)
PRESS RELEASE : LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America

06/23/2021 | 02:50am EDT
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Miscellaneous 
LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America 
2021-06-23 / 08:48 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America 
Baar (CH), Garching, near Munich (DE), June 23, 2021 - LION Smart GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the LION 
E-Mobility AG, receives follow-up order for the integration of a customized battery system solution from Vicinity Motor 
Corp. The total order volume for the electrification additional vehicles comprises approximately 80 battery packs, is 
in the upper six-digit range. Based in Aldergrove, British Columbia, Canada, Vicinity Motor Corp. is a is a leading 
supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and 
Canada. 
The contract between Vicinity Motor Corp. and LION involves the supply, and integration of additional 400V BMW battery 
packs into further demonstrator shuttle/transit bus models, built by Vicinity Motor Corp. As part of this contract, 
LION Smart will deliver a plug-and-play solution for integrating battery packs. Following the outstanding progress made 
during the development and testing phase, LION Smart and Vicinity Motor plan to further expand their successful 
collaboration in 2021. "We are expressly pleased about the achievement of this next milestone and will continue working 
hard to expand and consolidate our customer base by further strengthening our sales force in North America" says Thomas 
Hetmann, CEO of the LION E-Mobility GmbH. 
In addition to the in-house developed modular LIGHT battery system, LION Smart develops and implements integration 
services for vehicle battery system solutions based on BMW i3 batteries and modules. As a specialist in the development 
and integration of battery systems as well as battery laboratory tests, LION Smart has been working closely with BMW 
for many years. 
About LION E-Mobility AG: 
LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the 
e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. 
The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION 
Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION 
E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. 
www.lionemobility.com 
 
About Vicinity Motors Corp: 
VMC is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use in 
the U.S and Canada. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity(TM) buses, which maintain a dominant market share in 
Canada, are produced by the Company's world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant 
assembly facility in Washington state. Grand West's innovative Vicinity Lightning(TM) EV bus, enabled through a tier-1 
strategic supply agreement with BMW batteries and components, seeks to lead the global transition to more sustainable 
transit vehicles in the private and public markets. 
www.vicinitymotorcorp.com 
 
Contact LION Smart GmbH            Vicinity Motors Corp 
Thomas Hetmann                     John LaGourgue 
Managing Director | Board Member   VP Corporate Development 
                                   Phone: 604 288 8043 
                                   Email: IR@grandewest.com 
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations Paradox Public Relations Inc. 
Matthias Glemser                   Karl Mansour 
Phone: +49 89 360363247            Managing Director 
Email: ir@lionemobility.com        Phone: (514) 341 0408 or +1 866 460 0408 
                                   Email: IR@grandewest.com

Disclaimer: Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      LION E-Mobility AG 
              Lindenstraße 16 
              6340 Baar 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 (0)41 500 54 11 
Fax:          +41 (0)41 500 54 12 
E-mail:       info@lionemobility.de 
Internet:     www.lionemobility.com 
ISIN:         CH0560888270 
WKN:          A2QH97 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate 
              Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1210895 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1210895 2021-06-23

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210895&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2021 02:49 ET (06:49 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.17% 92.97 Delayed Quote.28.71%
LION E-MOBILITY AG -1.43% 3.45 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
