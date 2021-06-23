PRESS RELEASE : LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Miscellaneous LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America 2021-06-23 / 08:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America Baar (CH), Garching, near Munich (DE), June 23, 2021 - LION Smart GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the LION E-Mobility AG, receives follow-up order for the integration of a customized battery system solution from Vicinity Motor Corp. The total order volume for the electrification additional vehicles comprises approximately 80 battery packs, is in the upper six-digit range. Based in Aldergrove, British Columbia, Canada, Vicinity Motor Corp. is a is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada. The contract between Vicinity Motor Corp. and LION involves the supply, and integration of additional 400V BMW battery packs into further demonstrator shuttle/transit bus models, built by Vicinity Motor Corp. As part of this contract, LION Smart will deliver a plug-and-play solution for integrating battery packs. Following the outstanding progress made during the development and testing phase, LION Smart and Vicinity Motor plan to further expand their successful collaboration in 2021. "We are expressly pleased about the achievement of this next milestone and will continue working hard to expand and consolidate our customer base by further strengthening our sales force in North America" says Thomas Hetmann, CEO of the LION E-Mobility GmbH. In addition to the in-house developed modular LIGHT battery system, LION Smart develops and implements integration services for vehicle battery system solutions based on BMW i3 batteries and modules. As a specialist in the development and integration of battery systems as well as battery laboratory tests, LION Smart has been working closely with BMW for many years. About LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc. www.lionemobility.com About Vicinity Motors Corp: VMC is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity(TM) buses, which maintain a dominant market share in Canada, are produced by the Company's world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility in Washington state. Grand West's innovative Vicinity Lightning(TM) EV bus, enabled through a tier-1 strategic supply agreement with BMW batteries and components, seeks to lead the global transition to more sustainable transit vehicles in the private and public markets. www.vicinitymotorcorp.com Contact LION Smart GmbH Vicinity Motors Corp Thomas Hetmann John LaGourgue Managing Director | Board Member VP Corporate Development Phone: 604 288 8043 Email: IR@grandewest.com LION E-Mobility Investor Relations Paradox Public Relations Inc. Matthias Glemser Karl Mansour Phone: +49 89 360363247 Managing Director Email: ir@lionemobility.com Phone: (514) 341 0408 or +1 866 460 0408 Email: IR@grandewest.com

Disclaimer: Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: LION E-Mobility AG Lindenstraße 16 6340 Baar Switzerland Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11 Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12 E-mail: info@lionemobility.de Internet: www.lionemobility.com ISIN: CH0560888270 WKN: A2QH97 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1210895 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1210895 2021-06-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2021 02:49 ET (06:49 GMT)