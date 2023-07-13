Lion Energy Ltd, Peak Microcap Investor update - July 2023

Overall investment thesis

Lion will be Australia's first mover in supplying green hydrogen to the heavy mobility sector. Setting a platform of skills, network and knowledge to be replicated throughout the decade.

Recently completed marine and onshore seismic has allowed Lion to mature a material, deep and diverse portfolio of exploration opportunities attractive to investors seeking exploration exposure

Lion USD 4.4m in cash*, generates USD1m in revenue from oil sales, and is poised to commence green hydrogen production next year.

Market cap AUD 15m but Lion positioned for exposure to early green hydrogen production and carried high impact oil exploration drilling

*as of 31 March 2023

Green Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen Business models in Australia

  • Three business models are emerging for green hydrogen in Australia

Model

Capital intensity and time to market

Considerations for Lion

Large scale production with integrated

High, long

Long gestation period and uncertainty as

electricity production, focused on export

to which projects will actually materialize

markets

Medium scale production adjacent to an

Medium, medium

Limited number of industrial users actively

industrial user

looking at green hydrogen. Risk of getting

tied to the wrong horse

Small scale production targeting the

Low but scalable, short

Progressive scalability a good fit for Lion

domestic heavy mobility market

size

  • The AUD 16 billion domestic heavy mobility refuelling market is the most relevant market for Lion initially
  • A subset of this market is buses (10% of the total size):
    • Strong regulatory support
    • Vehicle are readily available

The Lion journey into Green H2

Q4

Q4 2021

Q2 2021

2021

GREEN H2 STUDY

BUSINESS MODEL

CAPITAL RAISING

AND VISION

GPA study

GPA study

Raised capital for

Established

ARRB study

hydrogen

hydrogen

Updated

initiatives

advisory board

strategy

Launch strategy

MOUs with BLK,

Foton and Bus

Queensland

Q2

2022

MARKET

ASSESSMENT &

GEOGRAPHIC FOCUS

QUT geospatial software

Engaged with operators and transit authorities

Q2

2022

FRONT END

ENGINEERING

DESIGN

Wasco FEED

commenced

Equipment

scoping

Vendors

approached

Q4

2023

Q3

2022

2022

VENDOR SELECTION

LOCATION

FIRST REFUELLER

SELECTION

3 vendors

QUT Geospatial

EPC selection

selected

software

Electrolyser and

WASCO FEED

First mover

refueller setup

completed

advantage

Market

First location

hydrogen

