Lion will be Australia's first mover in supplying green hydrogen to the heavy mobility sector. Setting a platform of skills, network and knowledge to be replicated throughout the decade.

Recently completed marine and onshore seismic has allowed Lion to mature a material, deep and diverse portfolio of exploration opportunities attractive to investors seeking exploration exposure

Lion USD 4.4m in cash*, generates USD1m in revenue from oil sales, and is poised to commence green hydrogen production next year.

Market cap AUD 15m but Lion positioned for exposure to early green hydrogen production and carried high impact oil exploration drilling