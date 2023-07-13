Lion Energy Ltd, Peak Microcap Investor update - July 2023
Overall investment thesis
Lion will be Australia's first mover in supplying green hydrogen to the heavy mobility sector. Setting a platform of skills, network and knowledge to be replicated throughout the decade.
Recently completed marine and onshore seismic has allowed Lion to mature a material, deep and diverse portfolio of exploration opportunities attractive to investors seeking exploration exposure
Lion USD 4.4m in cash*, generates USD1m in revenue from oil sales, and is poised to commence green hydrogen production next year.
Market cap AUD 15m but Lion positioned for exposure to early green hydrogen production and carried high impact oil exploration drilling
*as of 31 March 2023
Green Hydrogen
Green Hydrogen Business models in Australia
- Three business models are emerging for green hydrogen in Australia
Model
Capital intensity and time to market
Considerations for Lion
Large scale production with integrated
High, long
Long gestation period and uncertainty as
electricity production, focused on export
to which projects will actually materialize
markets
Medium scale production adjacent to an
Medium, medium
Limited number of industrial users actively
industrial user
looking at green hydrogen. Risk of getting
tied to the wrong horse
Small scale production targeting the
Low but scalable, short
Progressive scalability a good fit for Lion
domestic heavy mobility market
size
- The AUD 16 billion domestic heavy mobility refuelling market is the most relevant market for Lion initially
- A subset of this market is buses (10% of the total size):
- Strong regulatory support
- Vehicle are readily available
The Lion journey into Green H2
Q4
Q4 2021
Q2 2021
2021
GREEN H2 STUDY
BUSINESS MODEL
CAPITAL RAISING
AND VISION
GPA study
GPA study
Raised capital for
Established
ARRB study
hydrogen
hydrogen
Updated
initiatives
advisory board
strategy
Launch strategy
MOUs with BLK,
Foton and Bus
Queensland
Q2
2022
MARKET
ASSESSMENT &
GEOGRAPHIC FOCUS
QUT geospatial software
Engaged with operators and transit authorities
Q2
2022
FRONT END
ENGINEERING
DESIGN
Wasco FEED
commenced
Equipment
scoping
Vendors
approached
Q4
2023
Q3
2022
2022
VENDOR SELECTION
LOCATION
FIRST REFUELLER
SELECTION
3 vendors
QUT Geospatial
EPC selection
selected
software
Electrolyser and
WASCO FEED
First mover
refueller setup
completed
advantage
Market
First location
hydrogen
