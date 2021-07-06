Lion Energy : Application for quotation of securities - LIO

Application for quotation of +securities
Entity name
LION ENERGY LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday July 06, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
ASX +security
|
|
Number of +securities to
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
be quoted
|
Issue date
|
LIO
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
63,363,811
|
06/07/2021
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
LION ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
51000753640
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
LIO
|
|
|
1.4 The announcement is
|
|
New announcement
|
|
1.5
|
Date of this announcement
|
6/7/2021
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
|
Announcement Date and
|
Announcement Title
|
Time
|
|
23-Apr-2021 09:58
|
New - Proposed issue of Securities -
|
|
LIO
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request
A placement or other type of issue
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
103,333,334 Quoted Options.
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
ASX +security code and description
LIO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
6/7/2021
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.
|
|
|
|
Total percentage of +securities held
|
Number of +securities held
|
Number of holders
|
For example, to enter a value of 50%
|
|
|
|
please input as 50.00
|
1 - 1,000
|
|
%
|
1,001
|
- 5,000
|
|
%
|
5,001
|
- 10,000
|
|
%
|
10,001 - 100,000
|
|
%
|
100,001 and over
|
|
%
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
63,363,811
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.03000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Fully paid ordinary shares issued and allotted after obtaining shareholder approval at the Companys AGM via Resolutions 11 and 12.
|
Application for quotation of +securities
|
