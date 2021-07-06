Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Lion Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    LIO   AU000000LIO4

LION ENERGY LIMITED

(LIO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/05
0.049 AUD   0.00%
Lion Energy : Application for quotation of securities - LIO

07/06/2021 | 04:40am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LION ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday July 06, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LIO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

63,363,811

06/07/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

LION ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

51000753640

1.3

ASX issuer code

LIO

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

6/7/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Time

23-Apr-2021 09:58

New - Proposed issue of Securities -

LIO

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

103,333,334 Quoted Options.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

LIO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

6/7/2021

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

63,363,811

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Fully paid ordinary shares issued and allotted after obtaining shareholder approval at the Companys AGM via Resolutions 11 and 12.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lion Energy Limited published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 08:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,94 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,75 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,66 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,81 M 8,80 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
EV / Sales 2020 3,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart LION ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lion Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LION ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Leo Soulsby Executive Chairman
Russell Ernest Brimage Non-Executive Director
Christopher Basil Newton Non-Executive Director
Zane Robert Lewis Non-Executive Director
Damien Servant Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LION ENERGY LIMITED96.00%9
CONOCOPHILLIPS56.91%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED25.21%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.71.99%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED46.88%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY46.40%40 294