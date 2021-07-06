Lion Energy : Cleansing Statement

Executive team and investors with impressive track records for value creation in Asia.

Lion Energy Limited (ASX: LIO - the "Company" or "Lion") has today issued and allotted 51,697,144 fully paid ordinary shares upon conversion of convertible notes as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 5 July 2021 and 11,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.03 per share to directors as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 5 July 2021.

Secondary Trading Exemption:

The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under Section 708 or 708A. By the Company giving this notice, a sale of the Securities noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

The Company hereby notifies the ASX under paragraph 708(A)(5)(e) of the Act that:

The Company issued the Securities without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; As at the date of this notice the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and As at the date of this notice there is no information:

that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the Listing Rules; and that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:

(1) The assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or

(2) The rights and liabilities attaching to the Securities.

