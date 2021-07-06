Lion Energy : Cleansing Statement

Lion at a glance
ASX listed oil and gas company with PSC's in Indonesia.
Focus on conventional oil and gas production and development, appraisal and step out exploration risk opportunities
Exploring green hydrogen opportunities in Australia
Net production around 40 bopd from the Seram (Non-Bula) PSC which also contains the 1.5TCF Lofin gas/condensate discovery
Leveraging synergies in conventional assets and access to both infrastructure and markets
Executive team and investors with impressive track records for value creation in Asia.
Contact
Lion Energy Limited
ABN 51 000 753 640
ASX Code: LIO
Suite 1
295 Rokeby Road
Subiaco WA 6008 Australia
Tel +61 8 9211 1500 | Fax +61 8 9211 1501 info@lionenergy.com.au
www.lionenergy.com.au
Directors & Officers
Tom Soulsby
Executive Chairman
Damien Servant
Executive Director
Russell Brimage
Non-Executive Director
Chris Newton
Non-Executive Director
Zane Lewis
Non-Executive Director
Arron Canicais
Company Secretary
For more information contact
Tom Soulsby
+61 487 527 958 tsoulsby@lionenergy.com.au
Lion Energy Limited (ASX: LIO - the "Company" or "Lion") has today issued and allotted 51,697,144 fully paid ordinary shares upon conversion of convertible notes as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 5 July 2021 and 11,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.03 per share to directors as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 5 July 2021.
Below is the applicable Cleansing Notice.
Secondary Trading Exemption:
The Act restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under Section 708 or 708A. By the Company giving this notice, a sale of the Securities noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.
The Company hereby notifies the ASX under paragraph 708(A)(5)(e) of the Act that:
The Company issued the Securities without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
As at the date of this notice the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Act; and
-
As at the date of this notice there is no information:
that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the Listing Rules; and
that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
(1) The assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
(2) The rights and liabilities attaching to the Securities.
For and on behalf of the board of
Lion Energy Limited
Arron Canicais
Company Secretary