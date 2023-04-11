Lion : Entry into a Material Agreement - Form 6-K

Entry into a Material Agreement

On April 6, 2023, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (the "Company"), through itself or its designated entity (the "Buyer"), entered into an asset acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") with Hangzhou Lanlian Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Seller"), to acquire various software systems (the "Assets"). The acquisition will close by March 31, 2024 upon which the Seller shall convey and deliver to the Buyer, and the Buyer shall purchase and accept from the Seller, the Assets. The aggregate purchase price for the Assets was approximately $7,850,000 and will be funded using the cash on hand.

The foregoing description of the Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form thereof, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

EXHIBIT INDEX