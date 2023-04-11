Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lion Group Holding Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGHL   US53620U1025

LION GROUP HOLDING LTD.

(LGHL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:50 2023-04-11 pm EDT
0.2282 USD   -6.28%
04:08pLion : Entry into a Material Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
03/31Lion Announces Internal Testing of Robo-Advisor LionAI
PR
03/31Lion Group Holding Ltd. Announces Internal Testing of Robotic-Advisor LionAI
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lion : Entry into a Material Agreement - Form 6-K

04/11/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Entry into a Material Agreement

On April 6, 2023, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (the "Company"), through itself or its designated entity (the "Buyer"), entered into an asset acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") with Hangzhou Lanlian Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Seller"), to acquire various software systems (the "Assets"). The acquisition will close by March 31, 2024 upon which the Seller shall convey and deliver to the Buyer, and the Buyer shall purchase and accept from the Seller, the Assets. The aggregate purchase price for the Assets was approximately $7,850,000 and will be funded using the cash on hand.

The foregoing description of the Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form thereof, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No. Description
10.1 Form of Asset Acquisition Agreement dated April 6, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lion Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 20:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LION GROUP HOLDING LTD.
04:08pLion : Entry into a Material Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
03/31Lion Announces Internal Testing of Robo-Advisor LionAI
PR
03/31Lion Group Holding Ltd. Announces Internal Testing of Robotic-Advisor LionAI
CI
02/24Lion Announces Move into Green Digital Finance/Carbon Finance Sector
PR
02/14Lion : Nasdaq Letter - Form 6-K
PU
02/08Lion Announces It Will Explore ChatGPT Related AI & NLP Technologies To Empower Digital..
PR
01/19Lion : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 6-K
PU
01/04Launching Direct Trading Ecosystem, Pos Indonesia Group and Lion Air Group Make It Easi..
AQ
2022Lion : NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 13, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
2022Lion : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,5 M - -
Net income 2021 0,02 M - -
Net cash 2021 28,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 13,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 100%
Chart LION GROUP HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lion Group Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LION GROUP HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun Ning Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yan Zhang President
Sze Hau Lee Chief Financial Officer
Jian Wang Chairman
Luo Hua Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LION GROUP HOLDING LTD.-65.94%13
MORGAN STANLEY-1.20%140 479
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.11%114 100
CHARLES SCHWAB-37.88%94 064
CITIGROUP INC.2.85%90 550
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED6.08%43 103
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer