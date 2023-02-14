Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lion Group Holding Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGHL   US53620U1025

LION GROUP HOLDING LTD.

(LGHL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55:56 2023-02-14 pm EST
0.4749 USD   -3.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lion : Nasdaq Letter - Form 6-K

02/14/2023 | 05:38pm EST
Nasdaq Letter

Lion Group Holding Ltd. received a notice dated February 10, 2023, from the Listings Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per American Depositary Share (the "ADSs") was below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Rule"). The Nasdaq notification letter does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's ADSs, and the ADSs will continue to trade uninterrupted under the symbol "LGHL."

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of one hundred eighty (180) calendar days, or until August 9, 2023 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per ADS is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by August 9, 2023, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company chooses to implement a reverse stock split, it must complete the split no later than ten (10) business days prior to August 9, 2023, or the expiration of the second compliance period if granted.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lion Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 22:37:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 25,5 M - -
Net income 2021 0,02 M - -
Net cash 2021 28,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,3 M 27,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 100%
Chart LION GROUP HOLDING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Lion Group Holding Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LION GROUP HOLDING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chun Ning Wang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yan Zhang President
Sze Hau Lee Chief Financial Officer
Jian Wang Chairman
Luo Hua Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LION GROUP HOLDING LTD.-31.15%27
MORGAN STANLEY15.78%166 545
CHARLES SCHWAB-3.41%150 123
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.8.13%126 060
CITIGROUP INC.12.76%98 779
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.07%43 204