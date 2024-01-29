HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, announced today that the Company's newly launched and rising Over-The-Counter ("OTC") stock options business has grown significantly in scale, setting a foundation to become a leader in Hong Kong's OTC options industry.

Lion is committed to providing high-quality and innovative financial products and services. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company's OTC options business revenue reached US$8 million (unaudited), a significant increase in both nominal principle and transaction volume, with the effect of significant accretion. Under sensitivity analysis, the Company's OTC options business revenue is expected to reach between US$45 and US$60 million in 2024. In terms of business model, the Company has adopted an advanced electronic trading platform to ensure the transparency and efficiency of each transaction. At the same time, the Company relies on Lion's professional risk management team, which is responsible for real-time monitoring and evaluation of potential market risks, ensuring transaction safety. In addition, Lion provides customers with comprehensive personalized services, including customized options portfolio development and risk management consulting, to help investors achieve the best investment results.

Throughout the rapid development of the global OTC options markets, as a derivative product of underlying securities investment, stock options are an important supplement to equity investment tools. Among global markets, the trading volume of Hong Kong's derivatives market has maintained a leading position. With the deepening reforms, the gradual improvements to the framework of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program, and the opening up of quotas, Hong Kong's securities market has made remarkable progress. Based in Hong Kong, Lion is devoted to expanding securities-based derivative products, providing investors with more abundant and professional investment and risk management products and tools, to build flexible and diverse investment portfolios, and achieve various investment objectives.

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, CEO of Lion, commented, "In recent years, we saw market participants' demands for investment and risk hedging increase, and the trading volume of the entire market's derivatives has grown rapidly. Since the fourth quarter of last year, the Company's OTC options business in Hong Kong began to increase significantly and will become one of our main growth drivers in 2024 as well. Relying on the advantages of full licenses and professional financial services, backed by the opening up of the capital market environment in Hong Kong, the global financial center, we are confident that we can achieve our goal. Going forward, Lion will continue to focus on product innovation and diversified development, and deeply cultivate financial fields including fintech, Web3.0, and carbon finance, etc., to achieve continuous improvement in profitability and create meaningful value growth for shareholders and investors."

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in-one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) total return service (TRS) trading, (ii) contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) insurance brokerage, and (iv) futures and securities brokerage. In addition, Lion owns a professional and experienced SPAC sponsorship team to become a leader in the SPAC arena, helping guide private companies through their listing journey while creating value for Lion itself. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

This press release contains, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Lion's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: Lion's goals and strategies; our ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; Lion's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in Lion's revenues, costs or expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Lion cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Lion cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Lion does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in Lion's periodic filings with the SEC, including Lion's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Lion's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

