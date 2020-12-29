Log in
LION ONE METALS LIMITED    LIO   CA5362161047

LION ONE METALS LIMITED

(LIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 12/29 02:14:12 pm
1.47 CAD   +10.53%
02:05pLion One Metals Announces Listing of Warrants
NE
12/23LION ONE METALS : Reports 2020 Highlights from Tuvatu
AQ
12/22Lion One Reports 2020 Highlights from the Tuvatu Gold Project in Fiji
NE
Lion One Metals Announces Listing of Warrants

12/29/2020 | 02:05pm EST
North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2020) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a total of 4,045,496 common share purchase warrants will be listed and posted for trading under the symbol LIO.WT on the TSX Venture Exchange effective December 31, 2020.

The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units that closed on August 21, 2020 (refer to TSX-V bulletin dated September 8, 2020). Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price equal to $2.75, at any time before August 21, 2021.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned, fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-cost high-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with exciting exploration upside inside its tenements covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, an underexplored yet highly prospective 7km diameter alkaline gold system. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Lion One Metals Limited

"Walter Berukoff"
Chairman and CEO

For further information
Contact Investor Relations
Toll Free (North America) Tel: 1-855-805-1250
Email: info@liononemetals.com
Website: www.liononemetals.com 

Leo Karabelas
 Focus Communications Inc.
416-543-3120
info@fcir.ca
www.focusir.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Limited's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Limited and on assumptions Lion One Metals Limited believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Lion One Metals Limited or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Limited, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Limited has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Limited does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71123


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 15,0 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 207 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,1%
