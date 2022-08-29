Lion One Metals : Announces New Regional Gold Discovery 2km NW of Tuvatu

LION ONE ANNOUNCES NEW REGIONAL GOLD DISCOVERY 2 KM NORTHEAST OF TUVATU ALKALINE GOLD PROJECT IN FIJI Batiri Creek Vein: Surface Channel Sample Returns 13.27 g/t Au over 4.0m North Vancouver, B.C., August 29, 2022 - Lion One Metals Limited (TSX-V:LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new regional high grade gold discovery, the Batiri Creek Vein, located in the Navilawa Caldera 2 km northeast of the Company's 100% owned, fully permitted Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Batiri Vein discovery is credited to the Lion One Fiji exploration team's regional benching and surface sampling program targeting new gold bearing systems in under-explored regions peripheral to Tuvatu in the surrounding Navilawa Caldera. The new structure is characterized by an intense zone of veining on a lithological contact between monzonite and andesite, with two significant N-S and NE-SW oriented structural intersections. The lithological contact and structural intersections observed in the Batiri Vein are comparable to the lithological contact and structural intersections observed from deep extensional drilling in the 500 Zone below the Tuvatu resource where Lion One recently reported the longest and highest-grade intercepts yet recovered at Tuvatu, including 20.86 g/t Au over 75.90m from TUG 141 (see NR dated June 6, 2022) and 12.22 g/t Au over 54.90m including 20.10m @ 23.03 g/t Au from TUDDH 601 (see NR dated Aug. 15, 2022). Highlight intercepts from surface benching/channel sampling program include: Surface Channel: Batiri Vein (CH3047-CH3048) 13.27g/t Au over 4.0m at surface including:

36.10 g/t Au over 1.0m and 17.91 g/t Au over 0.80m

Other results from the Batiri Vein include: Channel CH2765 with 2.63g/t Au over 1.0m

Channel CH2834 with 3.32g/t Au over 0.3m

Channel CH2789 with 3.54g/t Au over 0.3m

Channel CH2946 with 3.42g/t Au over 0.4m

Channel CH3073 with 3.32g/t Au over 1.0m Lion One is planning a regional drill program for the Batiri Vein target. The Company now has eight drill rigs, with the pending delivery of the latest two rigs expected around mid-September. The Company currently has two drilling programs underway, including Zone 5 infill drilling on the Tuvatu resource, and deep extensional drilling in Zone 500 below the Tuvatu resource. The Company has now drilled approximately 6,100 meters, about 75% of the planned infill drilling on Zone 5 and expects to announce the results from previously unreleased holes in the near future. 306-267 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 1A5 Tel: 604-998-1250fax: 604-998-1253NA toll-free: 1-855-805-1250 email: info (@) liononemetals.com web: www.liononemetals.com

Lion One technical advisor Quinton Hennigh stated, "Tuvatu and the wider Navilawa Caldera are part of a classic alkaline gold system. As we know, from geologically comparable world class systems, such as Porgera in PNG or Cripple Creek in Colorado, these kinds of deposits are not isolated and there is potential for multiple zones of mineralisation within the gold camp. The new discovery on the Batiri Vein presents the potential for such a new discovery." Lion One CEO Walter Berukoff further stated, "The new discovery at surface on the Batiri Vein is very encouraging and I congratulate the regional exploration team for their persistence. While the Tuvatu Gold Project is the apogee of our development, any new discoveries in the immediate vicinity potentially play a part in the development of a high-grade gold mine. We look forward to following this up with drilling in the near future." Figure 1. Photograph and channel sampling results of Batiri Vein (channel CH3047-3048) Channel ID Sample ID North East Azimuth Dip Interval (m) Gold (g/t) CH2765 TUS018561 3922198 1877370 90 0 1.00 2.63 CH2789 TUS018718 3922222 1877504 275 0 0.30 3.54 CH2834 TUS019089 3921956 1877605 160 30 0.30 3.32 CH3073 TUS020638 3922347 1878124 150 0 1.00 3.32 CH2946 TUS019741 3921886 1877731 130 0 0.40 3.42 CH3047/3048 3922281 1878078 120 0 4.00 13.67 including TUS020444 3922281 1878078 120 0 1.00 36.10 TUS020446 115 0 0.80 1.14 TUS020447 115 0 0.80 17.91 TUS020448 115 0 0.80 2.05 Table 1: Batiri Bench Channel Samples (Grid = Fiji Map Grid WGS72) Survey handheld GPS with accuracy +-8m. Pending survey pick up with differential GPS. 306-267 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 1A5 Tel: 604-998-1250fax: 604-998-1253NA toll-free: 1-855-805-1250 email: info (@) liononemetals.com web: www.liononemetals.com

Figure 2. Map showing surface channel sampling at Batiri Vein relative to the Tuvatu Gold Deposit Qualified Person AB In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral ProjectsD ("NI 43- 101"), Sergio Cattalani, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical and scientific content of this news release. 306-267 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 1A5 Tel: 604-998-1250fax: 604-998-1253NA toll-free: 1-855-805-1250 email: info (@) liononemetals.com web: www.liononemetals.com

QAQC Procedures Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its channel sampling, drilling, testing, and analyses. For Channel Sampling, Company geologists first map the bench, and then measure and mark-up sample intervals based on geological structure. Samples are delivered to and analysed at the Company's geochemical and metallurgical laboratory in Fiji. Duplicates of all samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are both re-assayed at Lion One's lab and delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia (ALS) for check assay determinations. All samples for all high-grade intercepts are sent to ALS for check assays. All samples are pulverized to 80% passing through 75 microns. Gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that have returned grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are then re-analysed by gravimetric method. For samples that return greater than 0.50 g/t Au, repeat fire assay runs are carried out and repeated until a result is obtained that is within 10% of the original fire assay run. For samples with multiple fire assay runs, the average of duplicate runs is presented. Lion One's laboratory can also assay for a range of 71 other elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 9 important pathfinder elements. All duplicate anomalous samples are sent to ALS labs in Townsville QLD and are analysed by the same methods (Au-AA26, and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses for 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61). About Lion One Metals Limited Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned, fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-costhigh-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with exciting exploration upside inside its tenements covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, an underexplored yet highly prospective 7km diameter alkaline gold system. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders. On behalf of the Board of Directors of Lion One Metals Limited "Walter Berukoff" Chairman and CEO For further information Contact Investor Relations Toll Free (North America) Tel: 1-855-805-1250 Email: info@liononemetals.com Website: www.liononemetals.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases 306-267 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 1A5 Tel: 604-998-1250fax: 604-998-1253NA toll-free: 1-855-805-1250 email: info (@) liononemetals.com web: www.liononemetals.com