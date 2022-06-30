Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Lion One Metals Limited
  News
  Summary
    LIO   CA5362161047

LION ONE METALS LIMITED

(LIO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-06-30 pm EDT
1.310 CAD   -0.76%
LION ONE METALS : Presentation July 2022
PU
LION ONE METALS : Lio ppt july 2022
PU
06/08Alice Queen Limited Provides Update in Relation to Recent Significant Discovery by Lion One Metals Ltd
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lion One Metals : LIO PPT JULY 2022

06/30/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
JULY 2022

DISCLAIMER

The information provided in this presentation is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning the Company and should be read in conjunction with all other disclosure documents of the Company. The information contained herein is not a substitute for detailed investigation or analysis. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information presented.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains statements and information that constitute forward- looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, referred to herein as "forwardlooking statements", include statements regarding proposed exploration and development activities and their timing, resource estimates, exploration potential and the PEA, including estimates of capital and sustaining costs, anticipated internal rates of return, mine production, estimated recoveries, mine life, estimated payback period and net present values, opportunities to enhance the value of the Tuvatu Gold Project and other plans and objectives of the Company. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that

  1. required approvals, permits and financing will be obtained; (2) the proposed exploration and development of the Company's properties will proceed as planned and that actual results will be consistent management's expectations;
  1. with respect to mineral resource estimates, the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based; (4) market fundamentals will result in sustained metals and minerals prices; and (5) with respect to the PEA, the assumptions underlying the PEA, that the proposed mine plan and recoveries will be achieved, that capital costs and sustaining costs will be as estimated and that no unforeseen accident, fire, ground instability, flooding, labor disruption, equipment failure, metallurgical, environmental or other events that could delay or increase the cost of development will occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: delays or inability to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals, permits or financing, the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade or recovery rates, of failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, of accidents, labor disputes, and unanticipated delays in completing exploration and development activities, the risk that estimated costs will be higher than anticipated and the risk that the proposed mine plan and recoveries will not be achieved, bad weather, exploration and development risks, actual results of exploration and/or development activities being materially different from those expected by management; uncertainties related to interpretation of drill results and geological tests, failure to meet expenditure and financing requirements, title matters, third party consents, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors and general economic conditions. Actual results may vary from those implied or projected by forward-looking statements and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as at the date of this presentation and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation.

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical information in this presentation has been approved by Sergio Cattalani, P,Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument "NI" 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

TSX-V: LIO OTCQX: LOMLF

2

www.liononemetals.com

MAJOR INVESTORS

DONALD SMITH VALUE FUND (7.51%) FRANKLIN PRECIOUS METALS (7.1%) INVESCO GOLD FUND (4.82%)

RBC GLOBAL PRECIOUS METALS AEGIS VALUE FUND

GABELLI GOLD FUND MACKENZIE PRECIOUS METALS CEO WALTER BERUKOFF (13%)

TSX-V: LIO

Shares Outstanding

156,421,893

Options

8,470,000

Broker Warrants

1,303,010

Warrants

0

Shares Fully Diluted

166,194,903

Working Capital

C$37M

Market Capitalization

C$204M*

* As of June 30, 2022 @ C$1.31 per share

CANADA

USA

AUSTRALIA

TSX-V: LIO

OTCQX: LOMLF

ASX: LLO

LIO: $1.31

52wk: $1.66

$0.88

Avg. vol: 213k

TSX-V: LIO OTCQX: LOMLF

3

www.liononemetals.com

Walter Berukoff

Chairman & CEO

TRACK RECORD

Northern Orion sold to Yamana in 2007 for $1.1B Miramar Mining sold to Newmont in 2008 for $1.5B La Mancha sold in 2012 for $600M

Emperor Gold Mines Fiji Gold Assets

(Vatukoula & Tuvatu) purchased in 2008 Lion One Metals Limited created in 2011

DIRECTORS

RICHARD MELI CA., EX-RIO TINTO, LA MANCHA KEVIN PUIL CFA RIVI ADVISORS

DAVID TRETBAR PGEO EX-SUMMIT USA (SUMITOMO)

MANAGEMENT

PATRICK HICKEY, COO EX-NEWMONT,KINROSS

SERGIO CATTALANI, SVP EXPLORATION EX-OSISKO,INCO TONY YOUNG, CA CFO

HAMISH GREIG, VP, CORP. SECRETARY

TSX-V: LIO OTCQX: LOMLF

4

www.liononemetals.com

Patrick Hickey

Kevin Li

Chief Operating Officer

Project Manager

Engineer, mine builder, Ex

Engineer - Formerly Fluor, SNC

Newmont/Kinross

Lavalin, Saskpower, Pretium

Lion One Fiji Team

Over 200 years combined experience in underground mining, geology, drilling, and mineral exploration

TSX-V: LIO OTCQX: LOMLF

5

www.liononemetals.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Lion One Metals Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 206 M 160 M 160 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart LION ONE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lion One Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LION ONE METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,32 CAD
Average target price 2,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 108%
Managers and Directors
Walter Harold Berukoff Director
Tony Young Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Hickey Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Meli Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin George Puil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LION ONE METALS LIMITED25.71%160
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.05%49 399
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.36%32 669
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-29.45%23 204
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-8.62%21 732
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.55%16 940