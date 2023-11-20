Lion One Metals Limited is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and evaluation and is primarily focused on the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The Company owns 100% of Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, which is located approximately 24 kilometers northeast of the town of Nadi on the island of Viti Levu in the Republic of Fiji. The area surrounding the Tuvatu gold deposit and resource area is covered by approximately three-square kilometers of special mining lease (SML 62), with the broader project area covered by approximately 13,613 hectares of special prospecting licenses (SMLs 1283, 1296, 1465 and 1512), covering the balance of the Navilawa caldera. The SML 62 provides rights for the potential development, construction, and operation of mining, processing, and waste management infrastructure at Tuvatu. The Company holds over four exploration licenses (SPLs) for the Tuvatu properties.

Sector Gold