Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Lion One Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIO   CA5362161047

LION ONE METALS LIMITED

(LIO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-09-14 pm EDT
0.9900 CAD   +2.06%
02:10aLION ONE METALS : Reports 19.60m at 21.16 g/t Au Incl. 16.20m at 25.28 g/t Au in Drillhole TUDDH-608, Expanding the TUG-141 High Grade Zone at Tuvatu
PU
09/09Lion One Metals Hits Near-Surface Gold at Tuvatu Project in Fiji
MT
09/08Lion One Metals Reports New High-Grade, Near-Surface Gold in Drill Results from Phase 2 Infill Program at Tuvatu, Fiji
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lion One Metals : Reports 19.60m at 21.16 g/t Au Incl. 16.20m at 25.28 g/t Au in Drillhole TUDDH-608, Expanding the TUG-141 High Grade Zone at Tuvatu

09/15/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LION ONE REPORTS 19.60m AT 21.16 g/t Au INCLUDING 16.20m AT

25.28 g/t Au IN DRILLHOLE TUDDH-608, EXPANDING THE TUG-141

HIGH-GRADE ZONE AT TUVATU, FIJI

North Vancouver, B.C., September 15, 2022 - Lion One Metals Limited (TSX-V:LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from drillhole TUDDH-608a direct follow-upto the TUG-141/TUDDH-601 high-gradezone discovery at its fully permitted Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

TUDDH-608 intersected:

19.60m at 21.16 g/t Au from 594.5-614.1m, which includes a zone of 16.20m at 25.28 g/t Au from 596.7-612.9m.

The dip of this hole at this depth was approximately 60° equating to a true horizontal width of 11.85m.

TUDDH-608 was drilled from surface at an azimuth of approximately N090°E, aimed at intersecting the TUG-141/TUDDH-601high-grade zone at a high angle to determine the true width of the high-grade zone at this location.

Figure 1 show the trace of TUDDH-608 and its location relative to the current interpretation of the TUG- 141/TUDDH-601high-grade dilation zone, and indicates that TUDDH-608 intersected high-grade Au mineralization approximately 20m north of subvertical hole TUDDH-601, and 15m below the discovery hole TUG-141. The trace of the currently drilling TUG-147 drillhole, designed to intersect the high-grade mineralized zone an additional 90 to the north of TUDDH-608 is also shown on Figure 1. TUG-147 is expected to cross the target rocks in the next 7-10 days.

Figure 2 includes some photos of the mineralization intersected by hole TUDDH-608. All results >0.5 g/t Au are summarized below in Table 1.

Lion One Sr. Vice-President of Exploration Sergio Cattalani, stated "This is yet another exceptional set of results from the ongoing drilling of the high-grade zone defined by the previous drill holes TUG-141 and TUDDH-601. Our current interpretation of this portion of the 500 Zone feeder is that of a wide zone of dilation associated with the interplay of major structural corridors (UR1 and UR4) and the main lithological contact between monzonite and andesite that has the potential to extend for tens to hundreds of meters both vertically and along the NS direction. True widths exceeding 10m at the narrower apex of this dilational zone suggest a significant increase in gold ounces once this zone has been adequately drilled off, and this, independent of the rest of the extensive vertical 500 zone feeder that is known to exceed 1100m in vertical extent. We will continue to expand this critical zone of high-grade mineralization with ongoing drilling both from surface as well as from the underground decline."

306-267 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 1A5

Tel: 604-998-1250fax: 604-998-1253NA toll-free: 1-855-805-1250

email: info (@) liononemetals.com web: www.liononemetals.com

Figure 1: Oblique views looking N320° and down 45° (A) and looking N060° and down 20° (B) of a 100m thick horizontal slice of the UR1-UR4high-grade mineralized zone. Yellow trace is the projected trace of TUG-147 (in progress).

306-267 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 1A5

Tel: 604-998-1250fax: 604-998-1253NA toll-free: 1-855-805-1250

email: info (@) liononemetals.com web: www.liononemetals.com

A

B

C

D

E

F

Figures 2: Photos from TUDDH-608 drill core, as follows: A) 571.5m, 17.03 g/t Au; B) 601.9m, 23.21 g/t Au; C) 599.5m, 108.31 g/t Au; D) 606.5m, 54.54 g/t Au; E) 611.8m, 45.02 g/t Au; F) close-up of cut core from photo E showing VG.

306-267 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 1A5

Tel: 604-998-1250fax: 604-998-1253NA toll-free: 1-855-805-1250

email: info (@) liononemetals.com web: www.liononemetals.com

Table 1: Drilling intervals for diamond drill hole TUDDH-608 returning >0.5 g/t Au (intervals > 3.0 g/t Au cutoff are shown in red, and intervals >9.0 g/t Au or longer than 1.2m are bolded).

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Grade (g/t Au)

TUDDH-608

38.0

38.6

0.6

1.03

263.8

264.4

0.6

0.71

285.1

285.7

0.6

0.69

493.6

493.9

0.3

3.07

503.2

510.0

6.8

2.45

Incl.

506.7

507.3

0.6

10.49

511.2

515.7

4.5

1.45

517.8

518.1

0.3

1.08

519.3

523.2

3.9

1.49

557.1

557.7

0.6

9.08

Incl.

557.1

557.4

0.3

11.64

Incl.

557.4

557.7

0.3

6.51

559.2

559.8

0.6

3.02

571.4

572.6

1.2

9.41

Incl.

571.4

572.6

0.6

17.02

576.5

577.4

0.9

0.51

594.5

618.2

19.6

21.16

Incl.

596.7

597.9

1.2

85.09

Incl.

597.9

598.6

0.7

9.42

Incl.

598.6

598.9

0.3

8.38

Incl.

598.9

599.2

0.3

11.44

Incl.

599.2

599.5

0.3

6.98

Incl.

599.5

599.8

0.3

36.39

Incl.

599.8

600.4

0.6

108.31

Incl.

600.4

600.7

0.3

21.69

Incl.

600.7

601.7

1.0

13.54

Incl.

601.7

602.2

0.5

23.39

Incl.

602.2

602.5

0.3

0.72

Incl.

602.5

603.1

0.6

80.01

Incl.

603.1

603.7

0.6

7.05

Incl.

603.7

604.0

0.3

11.97

Incl.

604.0

604.6

0.6

3.09

Incl.

604.6

605.2

0.6

2.93

Incl.

605.2

606.0

0.8

1.41

306-267 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 1A5

Tel: 604-998-1250fax: 604-998-1253NA toll-free: 1-855-805-1250

email: info (@) liononemetals.com web: www.liononemetals.com

Incl.

606.0

606.6

0.6

54.53

Incl.

606.6

607.2

0.6

11.99

Incl.

607.2

607.8

0.6

8.30

Incl.

607.8

608.4

0.6

29.56

Incl.

608.4

609.3

0.9

1.34

Incl.

609.3

609.6

0.3

24.31

609.6

610.2

0.6

2.61

Incl.

610.2

610.8

0.6

10.85

Incl.

610.8

611.1

0.3

7.54

611.1

611.4

0.3

2.90

Incl.

611.4

612.1

0.7

45.02

Incl.

612.1

612.9

0.8

13.31

612.9

613.8

0.9

0.54

613.8

614.1

0.3

1.87

616.1

618.2

2.1

4.25

Incl.

616.1

616.7

0.6

11.72

670.2

670.5

0.3

0.97

Table 2: Survey details of diamond drill holes referenced in this release. Previously released drill holes are not included here.

Hole No

Coordinates (Fiji map grid)

RL

final depth

dip

azimuth

N

E

m

(TN)

TUDDH-608

1876280

3920472

286.51

678.1

-64

089

TUG-147

1876435

3920584

116

in progress

-75

099

306-267 West Esplanade, North Vancouver, BC, V7M 1A5

Tel: 604-998-1250fax: 604-998-1253NA toll-free: 1-855-805-1250

email: info (@) liononemetals.com web: www.liononemetals.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lion One Metals Limited published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LION ONE METALS LIMITED
02:10aLION ONE METALS : Reports 19.60m at 21.16 g/t Au Incl. 16.20m at 25.28 g/t Au in Drillhole..
PU
09/09Lion One Metals Hits Near-Surface Gold at Tuvatu Project in Fiji
MT
09/08Lion One Metals Reports New High-Grade, Near-Surface Gold in Drill Results from Phase 2..
MT
09/08Lion One Metals Limited Announces New High-Grade, Near- Surface Gold in Drill Results f..
CI
09/08Lion One Announces New High-Grade, Near-Surface Gold in Drill Results from Phase 2 Infi..
NE
09/05Lion One Appoints Jeffrey Edelen as Vice President Corporate Development, Grants Option..
AQ
08/29LION ONE METALS : Presentation Sept 2022
PU
08/29Lion One Metals Highlights New Regional High-Grade Gold Discovery Near Tuvatu Alkaline ..
MT
08/29LION ONE METALS : Announces New Regional Gold Discovery 2km Northeast of Tuvatu
PU
08/29Lion One Announces New Regional Gold Discovery 2 Km Northeast of Tuvatu Alkaline Gold P..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 155 M 118 M 118 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart LION ONE METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lion One Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LION ONE METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,99 CAD
Average target price 2,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 178%
Managers and Directors
Walter Harold Berukoff Director
Tony Young Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Hickey Chief Operating Officer
Richard J. Meli Independent Non-Executive Director
Kevin George Puil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LION ONE METALS LIMITED-5.71%118
NEWMONT CORPORATION-30.78%34 152
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.97%27 594
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-19.08%19 501
POLYUS-35.94%18 765
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-21.06%14 751