Lion One Metals : Reports 19.60m at 21.16 g/t Au Incl. 16.20m at 25.28 g/t Au in Drillhole TUDDH-608, Expanding the TUG-141 High Grade Zone at Tuvatu

LION ONE REPORTS 19.60m AT 21.16 g/t Au INCLUDING 16.20m AT

25.28 g/t Au IN DRILLHOLE TUDDH-608, EXPANDING THE TUG-141

HIGH-GRADE ZONE AT TUVATU, FIJI

North Vancouver, B.C., September 15, 2022 - Lion One Metals Limited (TSX-V:LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from drillhole TUDDH-608a direct follow-upto the TUG-141/TUDDH-601 high-gradezone discovery at its fully permitted Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

TUDDH-608 intersected:

19.60m at 21.16 g/t Au from 594.5-614.1m, which includes a zone of 16.20m at 25.28 g/t Au from 596.7-612.9m.

The dip of this hole at this depth was approximately 60° equating to a true horizontal width of 11.85m.

TUDDH-608 was drilled from surface at an azimuth of approximately N090°E, aimed at intersecting the TUG-141/TUDDH-601high-grade zone at a high angle to determine the true width of the high-grade zone at this location.

Figure 1 show the trace of TUDDH-608 and its location relative to the current interpretation of the TUG- 141/TUDDH-601high-grade dilation zone, and indicates that TUDDH-608 intersected high-grade Au mineralization approximately 20m north of subvertical hole TUDDH-601, and 15m below the discovery hole TUG-141. The trace of the currently drilling TUG-147 drillhole, designed to intersect the high-grade mineralized zone an additional 90 to the north of TUDDH-608 is also shown on Figure 1. TUG-147 is expected to cross the target rocks in the next 7-10 days.

Figure 2 includes some photos of the mineralization intersected by hole TUDDH-608. All results >0.5 g/t Au are summarized below in Table 1.

Lion One Sr. Vice-President of Exploration Sergio Cattalani, stated "This is yet another exceptional set of results from the ongoing drilling of the high-grade zone defined by the previous drill holes TUG-141 and TUDDH-601. Our current interpretation of this portion of the 500 Zone feeder is that of a wide zone of dilation associated with the interplay of major structural corridors (UR1 and UR4) and the main lithological contact between monzonite and andesite that has the potential to extend for tens to hundreds of meters both vertically and along the NS direction. True widths exceeding 10m at the narrower apex of this dilational zone suggest a significant increase in gold ounces once this zone has been adequately drilled off, and this, independent of the rest of the extensive vertical 500 zone feeder that is known to exceed 1100m in vertical extent. We will continue to expand this critical zone of high-grade mineralization with ongoing drilling both from surface as well as from the underground decline."

