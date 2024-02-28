Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (the "Company" or "Lion Rock") is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada.
PDAC Event and Booth Details
- Event: PDAC 2024
- Date: March 3 - 6, 2024
- Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada
- Booth Number: 3142
- Booth Hours
Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Company Website: www.lionrockresources.com
About Lion Rock Resources Inc.
Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a brownfields exploration company focused on the Maybrun Copper-Gold Project in northwestern Ontario, approximately 80 km from New Gold's Rainy River Gold Mine and 15 km from First Mining Gold's Cameron Lake Project. The Company also holds properties prospective for lithium in Ontario and Quebec.
On Behalf of the Board
R. Dale Ginn, President & Chief Executive Officer
O: 604-678-5308
E: dale@rsdcapital.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199710