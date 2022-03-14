Lion Selection : Investor Briefing - Lion After Pani
03/14/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
ersonal use only
Lion Selection Group
Lion After Pani
March 2022
www.lionselection.com.au
This presentation does not constitute investment advice. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation does not take into account any person's particular investment objectives, financial resources or other relevant circumstances and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. To the fullest extent permitted by law, each of Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion), Lion Manager Pty Ltd (Lion Manager), or any of its related bodies corporate, or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.
This presentation may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are inherently speculative and outside the control of Lion and Lion Manager. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions in various
only
countries and regions, environmental risks and legislative, fiscal or regulatory developments, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Accordingly, there can be no
assurance that actual values, results or events will not vary significantly from those expressed or implied in this presentation. Lion and Lion Manager do not undertake any obligation to update or
revise any information or any of the forward looking statements in this presentation for changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based
following the date of this presentation.
This presentation may include figures illustrating past performance. Past performance is
not and should not be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Future returns are not guaranteed and
use
a loss of original capital may occur.
Disclaimer
ersonal
ASX:LSX
.au
2
Lion After Pani
onlyuse ersonalASX:LSX
Establish shareholder distributions and liquidity
On-marketbuy-back
3.5cps special dividend April 2022
1.5cps annual dividend (following final accounts: circa November 2022)
Further special dividend will be considered early 2023
Immediate return to investing
Appropriate structures and outlook for mature mining cycle
Well funded for weakened market
• Australia / precious metals, base metals, battery materials
3. Strategic approach to portfolio construction
Complementary assets
Companies and projects (public and private)
Considering transition from LIC status
NTA masks asset upside - not suited to pre-mining focus
lionselection.com.au 3
Pani Sale
Value Crystallisation & Return to Investing
onlyuse ersonalASX:LSX
Pani Sale
17% above NTA1
3.5x return on investment2
Provides for dividends And Lion well funded for
new opportunity
investing
Pro Forma NTA3
(28 Feb 2022)
A$M
Net Cash
47.8
Cash by 28 January 2023
Share Sale Proceeds*
27.0
Pani Deferred Consideration
14.9
Sub Total
89.7
Portfolio
11.4
NTA Post Tax
101.1
* Assuming sale of Merdeka shares based on valuation at 28 Feb 2022
67.4cps
NTA
(pre distribution)
VS
50.5cps
share price
(9 Mar 2022)
lionselection.com.au 4
Planned
Distributions
ersonal use only
On-Market
•
Commence April 2022
Buy-back
Dividends
•
3.5cps special
April 2022
•
1.5cps annual
Circa November
2022
•
A further special dividend will be
considered following the receipt of
deferred cash payment and determination of Merdeka shareholding (28 Jan 2023)
lionselection.com.au 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Lion Selection Group Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:29:03 UTC.