  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lion Selection Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSX   AU000000LSX4

LION SELECTION GROUP LIMITED

(LSX)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/14 07:18:26 pm
0.54 AUD    --.--%
06:30pLION SELECTION : Investor Briefing - Lion After Pani
PU
03/01Lion Selection Group Completes Pani Gold JV Interest Sale
MT
01/31Lion Selection Group Selling Stake in Pani Gold JV for $52 Million; Shares Up 11%
MT
Lion Selection : Investor Briefing - Lion After Pani

03/14/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
ersonal use only

Lion Selection Group

Lion After Pani

March 2022

www.lionselection.com.au

This presentation does not constitute investment advice. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation does not take into account any person's particular investment objectives, financial resources or other relevant circumstances and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. To the fullest extent permitted by law, each of Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion), Lion Manager Pty Ltd (Lion Manager), or any of its related bodies corporate, or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.

This presentation may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are inherently speculative and outside the control of Lion and Lion Manager. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions in various

only

countries and regions, environmental risks and legislative, fiscal or regulatory developments, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Accordingly, there can be no

assurance that actual values, results or events will not vary significantly from those expressed or implied in this presentation. Lion and Lion Manager do not undertake any obligation to update or

revise any information or any of the forward looking statements in this presentation for changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based

following the date of this presentation.

This presentation may include figures illustrating past performance. Past performance is

not and should not be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Future returns are not guaranteed and

use

a loss of original capital may occur.

Disclaimer

ersonal

ASX:LSX

.au

2

Lion After Pani

onlyuse ersonalASX:LSX

  1. Establish shareholder distributions and liquidity
    • On-marketbuy-back
    • 3.5cps special dividend April 2022
    • 1.5cps annual dividend (following final accounts: circa November 2022)
    • Further special dividend will be considered early 2023
  3. Immediate return to investing
    • Appropriate structures and outlook for mature mining cycle
    • Well funded for weakened market

Australia / precious metals, base metals, battery materials

3. Strategic approach to portfolio construction

  • Complementary assets
  • Companies and projects (public and private)
  • Considering transition from LIC status
  • NTA masks asset upside - not suited to pre-mining focus

lionselection.com.au 3

Pani Sale

Value Crystallisation & Return to Investing

onlyuse ersonalASX:LSX

Pani Sale

17% above NTA1

3.5x return on investment2

Provides for dividends And Lion well funded for

new opportunity

investing

Pro Forma NTA3

(28 Feb 2022)

A$M

Net Cash

47.8

Cash by 28 January 2023

Share Sale Proceeds*

27.0

Pani Deferred Consideration

14.9

Sub Total

89.7

Portfolio

11.4

NTA Post Tax

101.1

* Assuming sale of Merdeka shares based on valuation at 28 Feb 2022

67.4cps

NTA

(pre distribution)

VS

50.5cps

share price

(9 Mar 2022)

lionselection.com.au 4

Planned

Distributions

ersonal use only

On-Market

Commence April 2022

Buy-back

Dividends

3.5cps special

April 2022

1.5cps annual

Circa November

2022

A further special dividend will be

considered following the receipt of

deferred cash payment and determination of Merdeka shareholding (28 Jan 2023)

lionselection.com.au 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lion Selection Group Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 -0,76 M -0,55 M -0,55 M
Net income 2021 -5,87 M -4,25 M -4,25 M
Net cash 2021 23,9 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 81,1 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 -55,8x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig Kevin Smyth Chief Executive Officer
Barry James Kevin Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Robin Anthony Widdup Managing Director & Director
Peter Joseph Maloney Non-Executive Director
Christopher Paul Melloy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LION SELECTION GROUP LIMITED-4.72%55
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.92%176 412
RIO TINTO PLC13.74%120 962
GLENCORE PLC36.36%87 932
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%61 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.32%42 188