    LSX   AU000000LSX4

LION SELECTION GROUP LIMITED

(LSX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/05 10:16:52 pm EDT
0.4650 AUD   -2.11%
06/05LION SELECTION : Investor Presentation - Quarter ended 30 April 2022
PU
06/05LION SELECTION : Update - Notification of buy-back - LSX
PU
06/02LION SELECTION : Update - Notification of buy-back - LSX
PU
Lion Selection : Investor Presentation - Quarter ended 30 April 2022

06/05/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
Lion Selection Group

Update

Quarter Ended 30 April 2022

www.lionselection.com.au

This presentation does not constitute investment advice. Neither this presentation nor the information contained in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation in relation to the purchase or sale of shares in any jurisdiction. This presentation does not take into account any person's particular investment objectives, financial resources or other relevant circumstances and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular investments to particular persons. To the fullest extent permitted by law, each of Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion), Lion Manager Pty Ltd (Lion Manager), or any of its related bodies corporate, or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives and advisers do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements, opinions, estimates, forecasts or other representations contained in this presentation. No responsibility for any errors or omissions from this presentation arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.

This presentation may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are inherently speculative and outside the control of Lion and Lion Manager. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include commodity prices, currency fluctuations, economic and financial market conditions in various

countries and regions, environmental risks and legislative, fiscal or regulatory developments, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates. Accordingly, there can be no

assurance that actual values, results or events will not vary significantly from those expressed or implied in this presentation. Lion and Lion Manager do not undertake any obligation to update or

revise any information or any of the forward looking statements in this presentation for changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward looking statement is based

following the date of this presentation.

This presentation may include figures illustrating past performance. Past performance is

not and should not be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Future returns are not guaranteed and

a loss of original capital may occur.

Disclaimer

ASX:LSX

Transformational

Quarter

68.8cps

use

Net Asset Backing

(after tax)

VS

48cps

Share Price

(as at 30 April 2022)

ASX:LSX

1. Pani Sale Closed

  • Received US$22m cash
  • Received US$20M of Merdeka shares
  • Up to US$10m of deferred cash to be paid in January 2023 (subject to performance of Merdeka shares)

2. Dividends Re-Established

    • 3.5cps unfranked special dividend paid on 29 April 2022
      Further 1.5cps annual dividend to be paid late 2022
      The board intends to consider a further special dividend in the first half of 2023
  2. On-MarketBuy-Back Commenced
  3. Lion Re-Commenced New Opportunity Investing

Investment made into Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR)

Lion exercised / sold entitlement in Merdeka rights issue: A$860k profit

Actively seeking and assessing company and project investments - Australia focus / precious and base metals, battery materials

lionselection.com.au 3

Merdeka Copper Gold TBK

(MDKA:IDX)

only

use

Lion signing price US$0.2749

per Merdeka share

ASX:LSX

Lion holding (shares)

72.8m

Lion entry price / sum invested

36.5cps / A$26.5m*

Price at 30 April / holding value

51.7cps / A$37.6m

*US$20m of Merdeka received by Lion as part consideration for the sale of Pani on 25 January 2022

  • Merdeka Enterprise Value approx. US$9.36B1
  • Long life / high quality mining and development assets in Indonesia
  • Copper / Nickel / Gold / Acid
  • Highly liquid: 12month average 70m shares per day / 1,535m shares per month

Value to Lion

No less than US$20m (value protected) Likely to be sold early 2023

lionselection.com.au 4

Current Investments & Cash 2

Name

Value

Net Cash

$42.4M

PT Merdeka Copper & Gold

$37.6M

Lion holds 72.8M Merdeka shares (MDKA:IDX)

less

which are value protected (a top up payment

crystalliseto no US$30m)than

use

will be provided if the shares are worth less

than US$20M at 28 January 2023)

Pani Def. Consideration

$9.8M

(Lion

Up to US$10M cash, subject to performance

of Merdeka. Due 28 January 2023

Other

$13.8M

T tal

$103.0M

* A uming: 1) No further change in value of Merdeka, 2) AUDUSD as at 30 April 2022 (0.70614),

ASX:LSX

Per Share

28.3c

2023*)Febbycash

25.1c

(A$89.8M

6.5c

9.2c

68.8c (post tax)

and 3) prior to any investing outflows or dividends

$71.9M

Market Cap at $0.48/Share

19% Owned

by Board & Management

149.8M Shares on Issue

68.8c 48c

Net Tangible Asset Share Price

Dividends

3.5cps PAID April 2022 1.5cps approx. Nov 2022

337cps Historic Distributions to Shareholders 3

As at 30 APR 2022

lionselection.com.au

5

Disclaimer

Lion Selection Group Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 03:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 -0,76 M -0,54 M -0,54 M
Net income 2021 -5,87 M -4,23 M -4,23 M
Net cash 2021 23,9 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 70,8 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 -55,8x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 56,5%
Chart LION SELECTION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lion Selection Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig Kevin Smyth Chief Executive Officer
Barry James Kevin Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Robin Anthony Widdup Managing Director & Director
Peter Joseph Maloney Non-Executive Director
Christopher Paul Melloy Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LION SELECTION GROUP LIMITED-10.38%51
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.67%170 762
RIO TINTO PLC17.70%120 955
GLENCORE PLC39.67%85 434
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.65%58 467
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.77%39 664