Lion Selection : Investor Presentation - Quarter ended 30 April 2022

ASX:LSX
Transformational
Quarter
68.8cps
Net Asset Backing
(after tax)
VS
48cps
Share Price
(as at 30 April 2022)
ASX:LSX
1. Pani Sale Closed
Received US$22m cash
Received US$20M of Merdeka shares
Up to US$10m of deferred cash to be paid in January 2023 (subject to performance of Merdeka shares)
2. Dividends Re-Established
3.5cps unfranked special dividend paid on 29 April 2022 • Further 1.5cps annual dividend to be paid late 2022 • The board intends to consider a further special dividend in the first half of 2023
On-MarketBuy-Back Commenced
Lion Re-Commenced New Opportunity Investing
• Investment made into Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR)
• Lion exercised / sold entitlement in Merdeka rights issue: A$860k profit
• Actively seeking and assessing company and project investments - Australia focus / precious and base metals, battery materials
Merdeka Copper Gold TBK
(MDKA:IDX)
Lion signing price US$0.2749
per Merdeka share
ASX:LSX
Lion holding (shares)
72.8m
Lion entry price / sum invested
36.5cps / A$26.5m*
Price at 30 April / holding value
51.7cps / A$37.6m
*US$20m of Merdeka received by Lion as part consideration for the sale of Pani on 25 January 2022
Merdeka Enterprise Value approx. US$9.36B1
Long life / high quality mining and development assets in Indonesia
Copper / Nickel / Gold / Acid
Highly liquid: 12month average 70m shares per day / 1,535m shares per month
Value to Lion
No less than US$20m (value protected) Likely to be sold early 2023
Current Investments & Cash 2
Name
Value
Net Cash
$42.4M
PT Merdeka Copper & Gold
$37.6M
Lion holds 72.8M Merdeka shares (MDKA:IDX)
less
which are value protected (a top up payment
will crystallise
use
will be provided if the shares are worth less
than US$20M at 28 January 2023)
Pani Def. Consideration
$9.8M
(Lion
Up to US$10M cash, subject to performance
of Merdeka. Due 28 January 2023
Other
$13.8M
Total
$103.0M
Assuming: 1) No further change in value of Merdeka, 2) AUDUSD as at 30 April 2022 (0.70614),
ASX:LSX
Per Share
28.3c
2023*)Febbycash
25.1c
(A$89.8M
6.5c
9.2c
68.8c (post tax)
and 3) prior to any investing outflows or dividends
$71.9M
Market Cap at $0.48/Share
19% Owned
by Board & Management
149.8M Shares on Issue
68.8c 48c
Net Tangible Asset Share Price
Dividends
3.5cps PAID April 2022 1.5cps approx. Nov 2022
337cps Historic Distributions to Shareholders 3
As at 30 APR 2022
