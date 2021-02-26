Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Lions Bay Capital Inc.    LBI   CA5362631064

LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC.

(LBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lions Bay Capital Inc. Provides Corporate Update

02/26/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has reduced its shareholding in Australian listed water company Parkway Minerals NL ("Parkway") (ASX - PWN) by 58 million shares to 165 million shares or 7.5 per cent of the issued capital. The sale realized CAD $1.43 million in net proceeds. At the same time the Company increased its shareholding in Elementos Limited ("Elementos") (ASX - ELT) with the purchase of 15 million shares for consideration of CAD $216,000. The Company now owns 167.9 million shares in Elementos or 5.1 per cent of the outstanding capital. In addition, the Company has repaid the USD $200,000 principal on the secured loan facility from RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC Limited ("RiverFort"), making the Company debt free.

The executive chairman, Mr. John Byrne, commented: "Lions Bay continues to hold significant equity positions in five public companies. All of our investments are performing well and adjustments to the holdings will be made as part of the normal course of business. We retain a significant interest in Parkway and have full confidence in the management team delivering spectacular results as they implement their business plans. Lions Bay was an original seed investor in the Parkway business and we have reduced our holding to fund similar opportunities. While we have paid off our secured debt to RiverFort, we expect to continue to partner with them from time to time to fund opportunities."

About Lions Bay Capital Inc.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a TSX-V listed Investment Issuer that is focused on high return investment opportunities, principally in the mining, clean energy and clean technology sectors, where it provides public and private companies with strategic and financial support.

On behalf of the Board of Lions Bay.

John Byrne
Executive Chairman
Tel: +61 3 9236 2800
Email: jbyrne@lionsbaycapital.com

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.lionsbaycapital.com or contact the above.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75627


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC.
05:35pLions Bay Capital Inc. Provides Corporate Update
NE
01/05Lions Bay Capital Inc. Reports Earnings for the Period Ended November 30, 202..
NE
2020Lions Bay Capital Inc. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Fi..
NE
2020LIONS BAY CAPITAL : Lion's Bay Capital Upsizes Private Placement to Approximatel..
MT
2020Lions Bay Capital Inc. Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Non-Brokere..
NE
2020LIONS BAY CAPITAL : Early Warning News Release
NE
2020Lions Bay Capital Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing and..
NE
2020LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC. : Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
AQ
2020Lions Bay Capital Inc. Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
NE
2020Lions Bay Capital Inc. Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of South Afric..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 -0,48 M -0,38 M -0,38 M
Net income 2020 -0,40 M -0,32 M -0,32 M
Net cash 2020 2,96 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,8 M 8,51 M 8,51 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Lions Bay Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Joseph Byrne Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Anthony Balic Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Ross MacLachlan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC.-10.53%9
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.32%30 710
KINNEVIK AB-4.48%13 631
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.82%8 766
SOMFY SA0.72%5 868
DUBAI INVESTMENTS-0.69%1 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ