SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ended December 31, 2023 after market close on Thursday, February 8. 

Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2024 third quarter at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, February 8. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via this link. A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, February 8, by clicking the same link.

ABOUT LIONSGATE
Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a more than 20,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.  

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Nilay Shah
nshah@lionsgate.com
310-255-3651

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laurel Pecchia
lpecchia@lionsgate.com
310-255-5114

