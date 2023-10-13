To Our Shareholders:

In fiscal 2023, we successfully executed the key elements of our strategy: growing our content pipelines; extending our portfolio of brands and franchises; carrying out strategic initiatives to increase the value of our businesses; creating new efficiencies in our operations; and strengthening our collaborative and entrepreneurial culture.

We finished the year with strong financial results, growing our revenue to $3.85 billion and reporting $358.1 million in adjusted OIBDA. We continued to grow our film and television library, reporting a record $884 million in trailing 12-month revenue. We also opportunistically paid down debt, buying back $285 million of our bonds for $196 million, a net savings of nearly $90 million, ending the fiscal year with $272 million in available cash and an untapped revolving credit facility of $1.25 billion. We continued to generate positive adjusted free cash flow during the year, while investing $2.7 billion in content and marketing, and we enter fiscal 2024 with strong momentum and projected double-digit adjusted OIBDA growth.

We're also continuing to create incremental value through our strategic initiatives. After the fiscal year ended, on August 3, 2023, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the global entertainment platform eOne from Hasbro for approximately $375 million in cash, a transaction that will add thousands of titles to our library, deepen our content pipelines with new television and film brands, strengthen our scripted and unscripted television business, and expand our presence in Canada and the UK. We expect the transaction to be immediately and highly accretive. During the year, we also continued to monetize non-core assets with the sale of a portion of our minority stake in STARZPLAY ARABIA for approximately

$45 million.

On July 12, 2023, we filed our public Form 10 with the SEC as the next step in our plan to separate Lionsgate and STARZ. The integration of Lionsgate and STARZ helped transition STARZ into a profitable premium streaming platform, and now we believe that the operation of our studio and STARZ as independent, standalone, pure play companies will unlock greater value and allow both companies to scale their respective businesses.

Renewing Current Franchises While Creating New Ones

Fiscal 2023 was a year in which we extended many of our biggest franchises, cultivated new ones and added important third- party properties for global distribution. John Wick: Chapter Four grossed a franchise-best $440 million at the global box office as it grows its performance from one installment to the next. We completed principal photography on the action

spin-offBallerina, starring Ana de Armas, and in September 2023, we successfully launched the prequel event series The Continental on Peacock and Amazon Prime, one of our most lucrative television properties in years. We also finalized an agreement to produce a John Wick AAA game with a major video game developer and publisher.

After the close of the fiscal year, Saw X returned to the franchise's roots with a strong performance at the box office and the best reviews in franchise history. Excitement continues to build for the November 17, 2023 release of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, the first Hunger Games movie in eight years. Beyond that, we're preparing to begin production on Now You See Me 3, to be directed by Ruben Fleischer, and continuing the fast-track development of Naruto, based on one of the world's biggest manga franchises, and Highlander, with John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski set to direct. We also greenlit the production of Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic chronicling the untold story of the King of Pop, from producer Graham King and director Antoine Fuqua.

The acquisition of eOne will add the television franchises The Rookie, Yellowjackets and Naked & Afraid along with film development rights to the coveted Monopoly brand. Our Worldwide Television Distribution Group continues to secure distribution rights to leading third-party properties like Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill Volumes I & II and Jackie Brown, the historical drama The Chosen, with more than 110 million viewers worldwide, and the television series The Conners, currently in its sixth season on ABC.

Adapting Our Motion Picture Business to a Changing World

During the year, we continued to re-imagine our Motion Picture Group in order to capitalize on strengths which help us adapt to a fast-changing landscape. We are surrounding our tentpoles with a thriving multiplatform and direct-to-streaming slate of over 50 films annually that reflects alternative distribution strategies and innovative business models. Lower-budget successes like Sisu, Fall, Clerks III and Alice, Darling led a multiplatform and limited release slate that generated record profit contribution during fiscal 2023.