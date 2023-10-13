Your Vote Counts!
Vote in Person at the Meeting*
November 28, 2023 1:00 p.m., local time
Dentons Canada LLP
250 Howe Street, 20th Floor
Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3R8
*Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares.
Voting Items
Board
Recommends
1. Election of Directors: To elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year. See the section entitled "Proposal 1: Election of Directors" in the Notice and Proxy Statement.
1a.
Michael Burns
For
1b.
Mignon Clyburn
For
1c.
Gordon Crawford
For
1d.
Jon Feltheimer
For
1e.
Emily Fine
For
1f.
Michael T. Fries
For
1g.
John D. Harkey, Jr.
For
1h.
Susan McCaw
For
1i.
Yvette Ostolaza
For
1j.
Mark H. Rachesky, M.D.
For
1k.
Daryl Simm
For
1l.
Hardwick Simmons
For
1m.
Harry E. Sloan
For
2. Appointment of Auditors: To reappoint Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the
fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 at a remuneration to be determined by the Audit & Risk Committee. See the section entitled "Proposal
For
2: Re-Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm" in the Notice and Proxy Statement.
3.
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation: To pass a non-binding advisory resolution to approve the compensation paid to the Company's
For
Named Executive Officers. See the section entitled "Proposal 3: Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation" in the Notice and Proxy
Statement.
4.
Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation: To pass a non-binding advisory resolution to approve
the frequency of future advisory resolutions to approve the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers. See the section
1 Year
entitled "Proposal 4: Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation" in the Notice and Proxy
Statement.
5. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 2023 Performance Incentive Plan: To approve the Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 2023 Performance
Incentive Plan. See the section entitled: "Proposal 5: Approval of the Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 2023 Performance Incentive Plan" in
For
the Notice and Proxy Statement.
6. Vote on a Shareholder Proposal: To request that the Board of Directors of the Company take all reasonable and necessary steps (excluding
None
those steps that must be taken by shareholders) to adopt a plan of arrangement or other recapitalization plan that would eliminate the dual-
class share structure of the Company and any subsidiary or company that it intends to separate into a new public company, and to ensure
that each outstanding share of common stock has one vote. See the Section entitled: "Proposal 6. Shareholder Proposal" in the Notice and
Proxy Statement.
Note: In their discretion, the proxies are authorized to vote upon such other business as may properly come before the Meeting and any
continuations, adjournments or postponements thereof.
Prefer to receive an email instead? While voting on www.ProxyVote.com, be sure to click "Delivery Settings".
