LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

250 Howe Street, 20th Floor

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3R8

2700 Colorado Avenue

Santa Monica, California 90404

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held November 28, 2023

To Our Shareholders:

You are invited to attend the annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. ("Lionsgate" or the "Company"), which will be held on November 28, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m., Pacific Time, at Lionsgate's head office in Canada at Dentons Canada LLP, 250 Howe Street, 20th Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C

3R8. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders will act on the following matters:

Elect 13 directors, each for a term of one year or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified; Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 and authorize the Audit & Risk Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company to fix their remuneration; Conduct an advisory vote to approve executive compensation; Conduct an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation; Approve the Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 2023 Performance Incentive Plan; Conduct a vote on a shareholder proposal; and Transact such further and other business as may properly come before the meeting and any continuations, adjournments or postponements thereof.

We are using the Securities and Exchange Commission rule that allows companies to furnish their proxy materials over the Internet. As a result, we are mailing our shareholders a "Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials" (the "Notice") instead of a printed copy of the notice of the Annual Meeting, proxy statement, and proxy card or voting instruction form and our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as amended (including the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, together with the auditor's report therein) (the "Meeting Materials"). Each shareholder (other than those who previously requested electronic delivery of all materials or previously elected to receive delivery of a paper copy of the Meeting Materials) will receive a Notice. The Notice contains instructions on how shareholders can access the Meeting Materials over the Internet and vote their Company Class A voting shares, without par value (the "Class A voting shares"). The Notice also contains instructions on how shareholders can receive a printed copy of the Meeting Materials. We believe this process will expedite shareholders' receipt of the Meeting Materials, lower the costs of the Annual Meeting and conserve natural resources. The Meeting Materials are also available at www.proxyvote.com.

We are also utilizing the "Notice and Access" rules adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators pursuant to which the Company will post electronic copies of the Meeting Materials on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.com and also on our website at https://investors.lionsgate.com/financial-reports/annual-reports-and-proxy-statements/proxy-statements rather than mailing paper copies to all registered and Non-Registered Shareholders (as defined in this proxy statement).

Shareholders of record of Class A voting shares at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 9, 2023 are entitled to notice of, and to vote on all the proposals at, the Annual Meeting or any continuations, adjournments or postponements thereof. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to submit your proxy or voting instructions as promptly as possible by Internet, telephone or mail to ensure your representation and the presence of a quorum at the Annual Meeting. If you attend the Annual Meeting and wish to vote in person, you may withdraw your proxy or voting instructions and vote your shares personally.

Your proxy is revocable in accordance with the procedures set forth in the proxy statement accompanying this notice.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Jon Feltheimer

Chief Executive Officer

Santa Monica, California

Vancouver, British Columbia

October 13, 2023

In accordance with our security procedures, all persons attending the Annual Meeting will be required to present picture identification.