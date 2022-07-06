Log in
    LGF.A   CA5359194019

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

(LGF.A)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
8.370 USD   -3.90%
06/15INSIDER BUY : Lions Gate Entertainment
MT
06/15TRANSCRIPT : Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Presents at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference, Jun-15-2022 01:10 PM
CI
06/13INSIDER BUY : Lions Gate Entertainment
MT
Lions Gate Entertainment : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Goldsmith Brian
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ [LGF.B] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Operating Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. , 2700 COLORADO AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SANTA MONICA CA 90292
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Goldsmith Brian
LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.
2700 COLORADO AVENUE
SANTA MONICA, CA90292

Chief Operating Officer
Signatures
Brian Goldsmith (By Adrian Kuzycz by Power of Attorney) 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents common shares withheld by the Issuer to satisfy certain tax withholding obligations upon the vesting of 24,326 Class B restricted share units. The grant of the units was previously reported and,pursuant to the Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 2019 Performance Incentive Plan and the Issuer's policies, 8,412 Class B shares were automatically canceled to cover certain of the reporting person's tax obligations.
(2) Amount includes the following restricted share units granted by the Issuer, payable upon vesting in an equal number of Class B common shares of the Issuer: (i) 158,730 restricted share units that are scheduled to vest in two equal annual installments beginning July 23, 2022; (ii) 119,781 restricted share units that are scheduled to vest in three equal annual installments beginning July 19, 2022; and (iii) 93,946 restricted share units that are scheduled to vest on June 1, 2023.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 956 M - -
Net income 2023 -91,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -30,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 896 M 1 896 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 448
Free-Float 95,0%
