Lions Gate Entertainment : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

FORM 4 Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Goldsmith Brian 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP /CN/ [LGF.B] 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) _____ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) Chief Operating Officer / (Last) (First) (Middle) LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP. , 2700 COLORADO AVENUE 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Street)

SANTA MONICA CA 90292 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price

1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Goldsmith Brian

LIONS GATE ENTERTAINMENT CORP.

2700 COLORADO AVENUE

SANTA MONICA, CA90292



Chief Operating Officer

Brian Goldsmith (By Adrian Kuzycz by Power of Attorney) 2022-07-06 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v). (**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). (1) Represents common shares withheld by the Issuer to satisfy certain tax withholding obligations upon the vesting of 24,326 Class B restricted share units. The grant of the units was previously reported and,pursuant to the Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. 2019 Performance Incentive Plan and the Issuer's policies, 8,412 Class B shares were automatically canceled to cover certain of the reporting person's tax obligations. (2) Amount includes the following restricted share units granted by the Issuer, payable upon vesting in an equal number of Class B common shares of the Issuer: (i) 158,730 restricted share units that are scheduled to vest in two equal annual installments beginning July 23, 2022; (ii) 119,781 restricted share units that are scheduled to vest in three equal annual installments beginning July 19, 2022; and (iii) 93,946 restricted share units that are scheduled to vest on June 1, 2023.

Ownership SubmissionNote: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.