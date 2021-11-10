Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Liontown Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTR   AU000000LTR4

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/08
1.865 AUD   -3.12%
05:57pUpdated Downstream Scoping Study for Kathleen Valley
PU
05:57pKathleen Valley DFS confirms Tier-1 global lithium project
PU
05:57pInvestor Presentation - DFS and Downstream Scoping Study
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor Presentation - DFS and Downstream Scoping Study

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

only

Fast charging

towards a low

use

carbon future

ersonal

Kathleen Valley Lithium Project

DEFINITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY & UPDATED

DOWNSTREAM SCOPING STUDY | NOVEMBER 2021

ASX: LTR

1

| LIONTOWN RESOURCES
Accept no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation.
Accept no responsibility or liability as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation; and
Make no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation;

Important information

Cautionary Statement

onlyThe production targets and forecast financial information referred to in the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and Downstream Scoping Study (DSS) were based on Proven Ore Reserves (3.3%), Probable Ore Reserves (79.5%) and Inferred Mineral Resources (17.2%). The Inferred material included in the inventory was 14.3Mt @ 1.1% Li2O & 120 ppm Ta2O5. The Inferred material was scheduled such that less than 10% of the Inferred material is mined in the first ten years, with the remainder mined through to the end of the mine life.

The Inferred material does not have a material effect on the technical and economic viability of the project.

There is a low level of geological confidence associated with inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised.

Forward looking statements

useThis Presentation contains forward -looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Presentation, are considered reasonable. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and the management. The Directors cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Directors have no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this Presentation, except where required by law or the ASX listing rules.

ersonalDisclaimer

Whilst care has been exercised in preparing and presenting this presentation, to the maximum extent permitted by law, Liontown Resources Limited and its representatives:

2

Competent person statement

The Information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Strong progress with Kathleen Valley Definitive Feasibility Study as ongoing work identifies further key project enhancements" released on 8 April 2021 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Information in this Presentation that relates to metallurgical testwork and process design, Ore Reserves, Production Target and DFS for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley DFS confirms Tier-1 global lithium project with outstanding economics and sector-leading sustainability credentials" released on 11 November 2021 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Information in this Presentation that relates to the DSS for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Updated Downstream Scoping Study Highlights Next Growth Horizon for Kathleen Valley Project" released on 11 November 2021 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Information in this Presentation that relates to Mineral Resources for the Buldania Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Liontown announces maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100%-owned Buldania Lithium Project, WA" released on the 8 November 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates or production targets or forecast financial information derived from a production target (as applicable) in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Authorisation

This Presentation has been authorised for release by the Board.

November 2021

Highlights

Kathleen Valley (KV) is a globally significant lithium resource, located within a stable and established mining jurisdiction with a strong ESG position with growth optionality. The project is well positioned, with start of production expected to coincide with a significant spodumene market deficit

only

Globally significant

Tier 1 project

Low cost, long-life

use

scalable operations

Timed to perfection

rsonale

Strong ESG focus

Clear and achievable

long-term strategy

Funding & Offtake Advanced

1. Excluding royalties

3 | LIONTOWN RESOURCES

  • World-classlithium deposit with a globally significant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O
  • Exceptional economics, delivering a post-tax NPV8 of A$4.2bn and post-tax IRR of 57%
  • Current resource base supports an initial ~23 year life of mine, with Liontown targeting further expansion
  • Low cash operating costs of US$314/dmt (Years 1-5)1 and capital intensity below other spodumene development projects
  • Significant supply deficits forecast to emerge from 2024, expected to align with start of production at KV
  • KV is positioned to become one of very few projects advanced enough to meet demand, with full offtake optionality
  • Liontown is on a net zero trajectory, with a climate strategy roadmap in place targeting net zero emissions by 2034
  • Leveraged underground mining approach to achieve a strong ESG profile relative to peers
  • DFS contemplates an expansion of SC6.0 production from ~500ktpa to ~700ktpa facilitating downstream ambition
  • Updated Downstream Scoping Study (post-tax NPV8 of A$9.6bn, IRR of 56%) provides value maximising pathway
  • Actively progressing all funding options. Board confident that funding will be in place prior to FID Q2 2022
  • Offtake discussions well advanced with potential customers, diversified by geography and stage in the value chain

November 2021

Liontown Corporate Overview

Liontown is a leading ASX -listed lithium company focused on the development of the world-class Kathleen Valley Lithium Project

Projects

only

Kathleen Valley World-class scale and economics

156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O & 130ppm Ta2O5

High-grade

Buldania

15Mt @ 1.0% Li2O

use

Resource upside

Strategy

KATHLEEN

VALLEY

We aim to be an ESG-leader, and a globally

ersonal

significant provider of battery materials for

the rapidly growing clean energy market

Kalgoorlie

Perth

4 | LIONTOWN RESOURCES

Corporate snapshot (8 Nov 2021) ASX: LTR

Market Cap.

Share price ($/s)

A$3.6bn

A$1.86

Shares on issue

Major shareholders

1,911m

Top 20

~22% held by Board and

48% (incl. ~17%

held by

Executive Leadership

Chairman -

Team

Tim Goyder)

Cash and liquid assets1

Research coverage

A$27.8m

  1. Includes ~$26.5m in cash and ~$1.3m in listed investments as at 30 September 2021 November 2021

Board and Management

Liontown has a highly experienced Board and Executive Leadership Team, with a track record of delivering shareholder value

Board of Directors

only

Tim Goyder

Chairman

+40 years (Mining Executive)

Chairman Chalice Mining

Executive Leadership Team

Craig Williams

Tony Ottaviano

Non-Executive Director

Managing Director / CEO

+40 years (Geologist)

+30 years (Mech. Engineer)

Founder and CEO of Equinox

Former BHP, Rio Tinto, and

Minerals

Wesfarmers executive

use

Anthony Cipriano

Non-Executive Director

+30 years (Chartered

Accountant)

Former Senior

Partner at Deloitte

Steven Chadwick

Non-Executive Director

+40 years (Metallurgist) Director of Lycopodium Limited

Adam Smits

COO

+20 years (Mech. Engineer)

Former COO

Nzuri Copper

Jennifer Morris

Proposed Non-Executive Director

+20 years (Corporate Executive)

Director of Fortescue Metals and

Sandfire Resources

Has agreed to join the Liontown Board

(subject to shareholder approval at AGM)

5 | LIONTOWN RESOURCES

ersonal

Tony Ottaviano

Craig Hasson

Managing Director

CFO

+30 years

+15 years (Chartered

(Mech. Engineer)

Accountant)

Former BHP, Rio Tinto, and

Commercial & Financial

Wesfarmers executive

experience

November 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
05:57pUpdated Downstream Scoping Study for Kathleen Valley
PU
05:57pKathleen Valley DFS confirms Tier-1 global lithium project
PU
05:57pInvestor Presentation - DFS and Downstream Scoping Study
PU
09:38aCastle - Bald Hill Lithium Pegmatite Corridor Applications
AQ
11/05Liontown Resources to Secure Native Title Agreement for Kathleen Valley Project
MT
11/04Minerals 260 Starts Inaugural Drilling at Moore Project in Western Australia
MT
10/28September 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
10/28Cadence Minerals Plc - Castillo Copper to undertake comprehensive site visit to test al..
AQ
10/27Currie Rose Resources Inc. entered into an arm's length agreement to acquire Toolebuc V..
CI
10/25LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Letter to Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -10,0 M -7,34 M -7,34 M
Net cash 2022 25,7 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -373x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 564 M 2 625 M 2 611 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Liontown Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,87 AUD
Average target price 1,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Ottaviano Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Craig Eon Hasson Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Thimothy Rupert Barr Goyder Non-Executive Chairman
David Ross Richards Technical Director
Adam Smits Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED448.53%2 625
NEWMONT CORPORATION-6.18%45 254
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.83%34 836
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-3.21%28 071
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.35%18 948
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-2.56%14 987