Investor Presentation - DFS and Downstream Scoping Study
11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
Fast charging
towards a low
carbon future
Kathleen Valley Lithium Project
DEFINITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY & UPDATED
DOWNSTREAM SCOPING STUDY | NOVEMBER 2021
ASX: LTR
1
| LIONTOWN RESOURCES
Important information
Cautionary Statement
onlyThe production targets and forecast financial information referred to in the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and Downstream Scoping Study (DSS) were based on Proven Ore Reserves (3.3%), Probable Ore Reserves (79.5%) and Inferred Mineral Resources (17.2%). The Inferred material included in the inventory was 14.3Mt @ 1.1% Li2O & 120 ppm Ta2O5. The Inferred material was scheduled such that less than 10% of the Inferred material is mined in the first ten years, with the remainder mined through to the end of the mine life.
The Inferred material does not have a material effect on the technical and economic viability of the project.
There is a low level of geological confidence associated with inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised.
Forward looking statements
useThis Presentation contains forward -looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions, and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Presentation, are considered reasonable. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, the Directors and the management. The Directors cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Directors have no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to publish prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other factors affect the information contained in this Presentation, except where required by law or the ASX listing rules.
2
Competent person statement
The Information in this Presentation that relates to Exploration Results and Mineral Resources for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Strong progress with Kathleen Valley Definitive Feasibility Study as ongoing work identifies further key project enhancements" released on 8 April 2021 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this Presentation that relates to metallurgical testwork and process design, Ore Reserves, Production Target and DFS for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Kathleen Valley DFS confirms Tier-1 global lithium project with outstanding economics and sector-leading sustainability credentials" released on 11 November 2021 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this Presentation that relates to the DSS for the Kathleen Valley Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Updated Downstream Scoping Study Highlights Next Growth Horizon for Kathleen Valley Project" released on 11 November 2021 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Information in this Presentation that relates to Mineral Resources for the Buldania Project is extracted from the ASX announcement "Liontown announces maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100%-owned Buldania Lithium Project, WA" released on the 8 November 2019 which is available on www.ltresources.com.au.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates or production targets or forecast financial information derived from a production target (as applicable) in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
November 2021
Highlights
Kathleen Valley (KV) is a globally significant lithium resource, located within a stable and established mining jurisdiction with a strong ESG position with growth optionality. The project is well positioned, with start of production expected to coincide with a significant spodumene market deficit
Globally significant
Tier 1 project
Low cost, long-life
scalable operations
Timed to perfection
Strong ESG focus
Clear and achievable
long-term strategy
Funding & Offtake Advanced
1. Excluding royalties
3 | LIONTOWN RESOURCES
World-classlithium deposit with a globally significant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O
Exceptional economics, delivering a post-tax NPV8 of A$4.2bn and post-tax IRR of 57%
Current resource base supports an initial ~23 year life of mine, with Liontown targeting further expansion
Low cash operating costs of US$314/dmt (Years 1-5)1 and capital intensity below other spodumene development projects
Significant supply deficits forecast to emerge from 2024, expected to align with start of production at KV
KV is positioned to become one of very few projects advanced enough to meet demand, with full offtake optionality
Liontown is on a net zero trajectory, with a climate strategy roadmap in place targeting net zero emissions by 2034
Leveraged underground mining approach to achieve a strong ESG profile relative to peers
DFS contemplates an expansion of SC6.0 production from ~500ktpa to ~700ktpa facilitating downstream ambition
Updated Downstream Scoping Study (post-tax NPV8 of A$9.6bn, IRR of 56%) provides value maximising pathway
Actively progressing all funding options. Board confident that funding will be in place prior to FID Q2 2022
Offtake discussions well advanced with potential customers, diversified by geography and stage in the value chain
November 2021
Liontown Corporate Overview
Liontown is a leading ASX -listed lithium company focused on the development of the world-class Kathleen Valley Lithium Project
Projects
Kathleen Valley World-class scale and economics
156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O & 130ppm Ta2O5
High-grade
Buldania
15Mt @ 1.0% Li2O
Resource upside
Strategy
KATHLEEN
VALLEY
We aim to be an ESG-leader, and a globally
significant provider of battery materials for
the rapidly growing clean energy market
Kalgoorlie
Perth
4 | LIONTOWN RESOURCES
Corporate snapshot (8 Nov 2021) ASX: LTR
Market Cap.
Share price ($/s)
A$3.6bn
A$1.86
Shares on issue
Major shareholders
1,911m
Top 20
~22% held by Board and
48% (incl. ~17%
held by
Executive Leadership
Chairman -
Team
Tim Goyder)
Cash and liquid assets1
Research coverage
A$27.8m
Includes ~$26.5m in cash and ~$1.3m in listed investments as at 30 September 2021November 2021
Board and Management
Liontown has a highly experienced Board and Executive Leadership Team, with a track record of delivering shareholder value
Board of Directors
Tim Goyder
Chairman
+40 years (Mining Executive)
Chairman Chalice Mining
Executive Leadership Team
Craig Williams
Tony Ottaviano
Non-Executive Director
Managing Director / CEO
+40 years (Geologist)
+30 years (Mech. Engineer)
Founder and CEO of Equinox
Former BHP, Rio Tinto, and
Minerals
Wesfarmers executive
Anthony Cipriano
Non-Executive Director
+30 years (Chartered
Accountant)
Former Senior
Partner at Deloitte
Steven Chadwick
Non-Executive Director
+40 years (Metallurgist) Director of Lycopodium Limited
Adam Smits
COO
+20 years (Mech. Engineer)
Former COO
Nzuri Copper
Jennifer Morris
Proposed Non-Executive Director
+20 years (Corporate Executive)
Director of Fortescue Metals and
Sandfire Resources
Has agreed to join the Liontown Board
(subject to shareholder approval at AGM)
5 | LIONTOWN RESOURCES
Tony Ottaviano
Craig Hasson
Managing Director
CFO
+30 years
+15 years (Chartered
(Mech. Engineer)
Accountant)
Former BHP, Rio Tinto, and
Commercial & Financial
Wesfarmers executive
experience
November 2021
