Kathleen Valley DFS confirms Tier-1 global lithium project 11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For personal use only ASX ANNOUNCEMENT | ASX : LTR 11th November 2021 Kathleen Valley DFS confirms Tier-1 global lithium project 11th November 2021 with outstanding economics and sector-leading sustainability credentials Mine plan optimisation, flowsheet improvements and strong lithium market drives substantial increase in production, NPV and financial returns combined with strong ESG outcomes; DFS establishes a strong foundation to support integrated downstream operations Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) confirms the potential to develop a state-of-the-art, second- generation lithium-tantalum mining and processing operation at the 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Project in WA's North-eastern Goldfields.

state-of-the-art, second- generation lithium-tantalum mining and processing operation at the 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Project in WA's North-eastern Goldfields. Building on the October 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), the DFS base production has been increased from 2Mtpa to 2.5Mtpa, producing ~500ktpa of spodumene concentrate with a 4Mtpa expansion planned in Year 6, to deliver ~700ktpa spodumene concentrate.

Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), the DFS base production has been increased from 2Mtpa to 2.5Mtpa, producing ~500ktpa of spodumene concentrate with a 4Mtpa expansion planned in Year 6, to deliver ~700ktpa spodumene concentrate. The DFS optimises the mine schedule, process plant design and forecast sales pricing to enhance the outstanding technical and financial viability of a standalone, long-life 4Mtpa operation. In doing so it delivers a substantial increase in the Post Tax NPV (8%) to A$4.2B, a payback of 2.3 years and a Life of Mine (LOM) free cash flow (post tax) of A$12.2B.

long-life 4Mtpa operation. In doing so it delivers a substantial increase in the Post Tax NPV to A$4.2B, a payback of 2.3 years and a Life of Mine (LOM) free cash flow (post tax) of A$12.2B. Key DFS highlights below, assume a weighted average US$1,392/t Free on Board (FOB) LOM spodumene price based on Roskill's long-term forecast prices. KEY HIGHLIGHTS (1) DFS (7) NPV8%(real) LOM (A$B Post Tax) (1)(5)(8) $4.2B IRR (%) LOM (Post Tax)(1)(5) 57 Payback (years) (1) 2.3 OPEX US$/t Li2O (dmt) Yrs 1-10 (exc. royalties) (1)(2)(3)(7)(8) US$319/dmt AISC US$/t Li2O (dmt) Yrs 1-10(1)(7)(8)(9) US$452/dmt LOM Free Cashflow (A$B post tax) (1)(8) $12.2B Steady State Production 6% Li2O (SC6.0, kdmt, p.a.)(7) Ramped 511 to 658 Steady State Production 30% Ta2O5 (dmt, p.a.) Ramped 428 to 587 Initial Project Capital Cost (A$M inc. $107M Preprod. costs)(8)(10) $473M 4Mtpa Expansion Capital Cost (A$M)(8)(10) $66M Ore Reserve 68.5Mt @ 1.34% Li2O,120ppm Ta2O5 Production inventory (1) 82.7Mt @ 1.30% Li2O,117ppm Ta2O5 Mine Life at 2.5 to 4 Mtpa ramped throughput (years) (1) ~23 Sector-leading Projected ESG metrics: − Projected initial CO2 intensity / tonne LCE (4)(6) 0.72 t CO2-e /t LCE − Planned total land usage (hectares) 467 − Calculated average water usage / tonne LCE (4)(6) 20 m3 /t LCE − Planned initial renewable power mix (%) 60% Renewables Liontown Resources Limited | ABN 39 118 153 825 Level 2, 1292 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005, Australia | PO Box 284, West Perth WA 6872 T: +61 (0) 8 6186 4600 | E: info@ltresources.com.au | www.ltresources.com.au For personal use only Cautionary statement: 1 The production inventory and forecast financial information referred to in the DFS comprise Proved Ore Reserves (3.3%), Probable Ore Reserves (79.5%) and Inferred Mineral Resources (17.2%). The Inferred material included in the inventory is 14.3Mt @ 1.11% Li2O & 102ppm Ta2O5. The Inferred material has been scheduled such that less than 10% of the Inferred material is mined in the first 10 years, with the remainder mined through to the end of the mine life. The Inferred material does not have a material effect on the technical and economic viability of the Project. Refer to pages 24 and 25 for additional information. There is a lower level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target itself will be realised. Cash operating costs include all mining, processing, transport, freight to port, port costs and site administration/ overhead costs and tantalum credits. Excludes sustaining capital and royalties.

3 As royalties are predominantly sales-price dependent they have not been included in cash costs. Royalties equate to $98/t of 6% Li 2 O for year 1-10. Refer to Table 4 , Table 12 and Table 13 . CO 2 emissions based on Scope 1 & 2 emissions to concentrate, being FOB. Water and land usage based on DFS design throughput and is inclusive of the land required for solar arrays. NPV and IRR based on staged throughput to 4Mtpa over a 6-year period in line with the mining schedule presented in Figure 7 and Figure 8. Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) calculated based on 6.74t of SC6.0 to 1t LCE as per the British Geological Survey conversion factors. All concentrate metrics based on a normalised 6% concentrate basis. All Costs expressed in Australian dollars unless noted otherwise. For USD denominated inputs and outputs, A$1= USD$0.73. All in Sustaining Capital Costs (AISC), as referred to in this announcement, are cash operating costs including all mining, processing, transport, freight to port, port costs, site administration/ overhead costs, tantalum credits, state and private royalties and sustaining capital. Project totals exclude working capital, finance costs, sustaining capital and corporate costs associated with project development. DFS Highlights: Major focus on Environmental Social Governance (ESG) as part of the DFS:

The Native Title Holders (the Tjiwarl) have provided their consent for the signing of the Kathleen Valley Project Native Title Agreement (NTA), which is scheduled for 17 November 2021. Importantly, as part of this process input from the Tjiwarl was incorporated into the project design and layout from the outset; Securing an NTA will now trigger the finalisation of remaining permitting, with key environmental permits already well advanced; The revised power solution includes a larger initial +13MW solar array, wind, and battery hybrid power solution. Overall planned renewable power is projected to be 60% at start- up - with Liontown expected to be one of the first mining companies in Australia to have this level of renewables at start-up; Clear real-world targeted emissions and water/land usage incorporated as part of the DFS, based on current processes and technology available today; Corporate ESG policy updates and sustainability reporting underway; and The Company aspires to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2034, in line with the Paris Agreement, and is assessing pathways to achieve this goal.

A Project NPV 8% of A$4.2B compared to A$1.1B from the 2020 PFS, with the DFS (+/-15% accuracy) using Roskill's long-term forecast prices resulting in a weighted average price assumption for spodumene concentrate of US$1,392/t FOB for SC6.0 product.

of A$4.2B compared to A$1.1B from the 2020 PFS, with the DFS (+/-15% accuracy) using Roskill's long-term forecast prices resulting in a weighted average price assumption for spodumene concentrate of US$1,392/t FOB for SC6.0 product. Extensive metallurgical test work program confirms the ability to produce low impurity 6-6.5% Li 2 O concentrate, while also producing a ~12% Ta 2 O 5 concentrate prior to offsite upgrade to 30% Ta 2 O 5 .

6-6.5% Li O concentrate, while also producing a ~12% Ta O concentrate prior to offsite upgrade to 30% Ta O . First production expected to commence in H1, 2024 - a full year earlier than originally planned as part of the PFS - when demand for lithium is forecast to accelerate significantly due to the stronger adoption of electric vehicles (EV's) globally than was originally forecast. LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 2 For personal use only Using the Platts SC6.0 index, the 3 monthly average spot price of ~US$1,822/t FOB increases the NPV, substantially, to A$6.6B and the IRR to 87% with a payback period of 1.4 years.

Highly competitive cash operating costs (first 10 years) of ~US$319/dmt of SC6.0 (including tantalum credits and excluding royalties). AISC over the same period is US$452/dmt SC6.0 (including tantalum credits and royalties).

The optimised mine plan based on the April 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 156Mt @ 1.4% Li 2 O and 130ppm Ta 2 O 5 has delivered an Ore Reserve Estimate of 68.5 Mt at 1.34% Li 2 O and 120ppm Ta 2 O 5 using a conservative SC6.0 price assumption of US$740/dmt FOB.

O and 130ppm Ta O has delivered an Ore Reserve Estimate of using a conservative SC6.0 price assumption of US$740/dmt FOB. Forecast average steady-state production of 511ktpa spodumene concentrate at a grade of 6% Li 2 O (SC6.0) and 428tpa of 30% grade tantalum concentrate, based on the initial 2.5Mtpa mine production.

steady-state production of 511ktpa spodumene concentrate at a grade of 6% Li O (SC6.0) and 428tpa of 30% grade tantalum concentrate, based on the initial 2.5Mtpa mine production. Production is scheduled to increase to 4Mtpa in year 6, at which point production of SC6.0 spodumene concentrate will increase to 658ktpa and tantalum 30% concentrate to 587tpa.

Plant design has been further simplified as part of the DFS to ensure a smoother ramp-up, better operability, lower maintenance and process throughput and recovery certainty.

ramp-up, better operability, lower maintenance and process throughput and recovery certainty. The Ore Reserve underpins an initial ~23-year mine life based on the updated mining schedule. The resource remains open at depth and along strike and further work will be planned to investigate increasing the resource size and potential reserves.

~23-year mine life based on the updated mining schedule. The resource remains open at depth and along strike and further work will be planned to investigate increasing the resource size and potential reserves. Capital cost updated as part of the DFS to reflect the current "hot market" conditions in the WA resource sector and in global supply chains generally, with an overall increase of 15-20% (weighted) in steel, copper and labour prices incorporated into cost estimates. A productivity allowance has also been incorporated to account for COVID impost.

15-20% (weighted) in steel, copper and labour prices incorporated into cost estimates. A productivity allowance has also been incorporated to account for COVID impost. In addition, upfront provision has been made in the initial capital cost (~ $30M) to increase the base-case plant throughput capacity from 2.5Mtpa to 4Mtpa, with in-built optionality across several key items of equipment (crushing, thickening, filtration, electrical distribution and transformers).

base-case plant throughput capacity from 2.5Mtpa to 4Mtpa, with in-built optionality across several key items of equipment (crushing, thickening, filtration, electrical distribution and transformers). The future capital cost to expand to 4Mtpa is an additional A$66M and includes a second paste fill plant which will be funded from future cash flow. Based on this low capital intensity, this is a highly value accretive expansion.

Roskill have revised their long-term price 2024-2041 forecast following the rapid acceleration of near-term spot prices for SC6.0 concentrate. Liontown has adopted Roskill annual forecast pricing through to 2041.

long-term price 2024-2041 forecast following the rapid acceleration of near-term spot prices for SC6.0 concentrate. Liontown has adopted Roskill annual forecast pricing through to 2041. Extremely strong levels of interest have been received from more than 50 potential customers who have expressed interest in off-take, giving Liontown a high level of confidence in its ability to execute its off-take strategy. At this stage, future production from Kathleen Valley remains 100% uncommitted, allowing it to maintain maximum flexibility over funding and development options.

off-take, giving Liontown a high level of confidence in its ability to execute its off-take strategy. At this stage, future production from Kathleen Valley remains 100% uncommitted, allowing it to maintain maximum flexibility over funding and development options. Project funding discussions are well advanced with a combination of debt and equity financing options being considered and proposals received from several Tier-1 financiers, institutions and equity funding groups. Liontown will target to have funding in place for a project Final Investment Decision (FID) on or before Q2, 2022.

Tier-1 financiers, institutions and equity funding groups. Liontown will target to have funding in place for a project Final Investment Decision (FID) on or before Q2, 2022. The value maximizing pathway for Liontown was confirmed today with compelling financial outcomes being generated for its downstream processing opportunity as outlined in an updated separate Downstream Scoping Study on the production of lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LiOH.H 2 O) ("LHM") at Kathleen Valley. This will form a key pillar of Liontown's second growth horizon, underpinned by the concentrate project. Based on the proposed ramped 2.5 - 4Mtpa standalone mining and processing operation, the DFS has very strong fundamentals, which is clearly demonstrated by the NPV sensitivity analysis shown in Figure 1 below: LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 3 Figure 1: Kathleen Valley Project - NPV Sensitivity Analysis. Base case NPV $4.2B For personal use only Investor Webcast and Conference Call Liontown Managing Director, Tony Ottaviano, will host a live webcast and simultaneous investor conference call to discuss the results of the DFS and DSS at 10.00am AWST / 1.00pm AEDT on Thursday, 11 November 2021. Webcast Shareholders and investors who wish to listen to the live webcast and synchronised slide presentation can join via the link below: https://webcast.boardroom.media/liontown-resources-limited/20211111/NaN618a20e4936f67001d1a5314 Participants in the webcast can ask questions using the "Ask a Question" function. Teleconference Brokers, fund managers, analysts and representatives of the media who wish to participate in the Teleconference, including the opportunity to ask questions over the phone, can do so via the following link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10017991-k8if9a.html Please note that it is recommended that you log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time. LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 4 For personal use only Executive Summary Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR; "Liontown" or "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for its 100%-ownedKathleen Valley Project, with the results confirming the potential to develop a leading second-generationlithium-tantalum mining and processing operation in Western Australia's Northern Goldfields. Building on the PFS completed in October 2020, the DFS outlines a Tier-1 global lithium project with exceptionally strong financial and technical merits, combined with a class-leading sustainability and ESG framework that is being fully integrated with the Project's development, details of which will be released in Q4, 2021. The DFS delivers exceptional results including a further increase in project NPV8% to $4.2 billion and an Ore Reserve which underpins a ~23-year mine life at a planned initial processing rate of 2.5Mtpa, ramping up to 4Mtpa in Year 6 of operations. This will see Kathleen Valley become one of the largest new lithium producers globally, with annual production of SC6.0 commencing at ~500ktpa and ramping up to ~700ktpa at globally competitive cash operating costs of US$319/t SC6.0 (Years 1-10, excluding Royalties). The DFS is based on a long-term weighted average price assumption for SC6.0 of US$1,392/tonne and incorporates realistic assumptions for capital and operating costs that take into account the current extremely competitive environment in the WA resource sector as well as cost escalation in materials, services and salaries. The DFS clearly demonstrates the scale, grade, product quality and Tier-1 location of the Kathleen Valley Project (close to modern infrastructure), positioning it to advance rapidly to a Final Investment Decision (FID), targeted for Q2, 2022. Building on the extensive work previously completed, metallurgical test work carried out in 2021 has confirmed the ability to produce a +6% Li2O spodumene concentrate with an estimated average recovery of 81% plus a ~12% Ta2O5 concentrate with an average estimated site recovery of 42%. The tantalum concentrate will be further upgraded off-site to 30% Ta2O5 prior to shipment. Liontown has discounted the test work derived average Li2O recovery from the mine schedule grades from 81% to 78% in the financial model, to reflect the experience of existing operations. Significant test work on the clean, coarse grain Kathleen Valley underground ore types has consistently shown that recoveries of 80% or greater can be achieved and it is believed that 78% recovery will be exceeded with operating experience. An exceptional level of interest has already been received from potential customers and off-takers. This has been accompanied by a very high level of interest from project financiers, investment banks and equity funding groups. An integrated and value-adding ESG focus was adopted as part of the DFS, ensuring that project permitting, social licence and engineering-related initiatives are permeated throughout the mine schedule, power usage/supply mix and project layout. Importantly, an economic 'yardstick' was attached to all ESG considerations to ensure they add value to the project. The Company recognises the importance of the Tjiwarl Native Title Holders (the Tjiwarl), who have been recognised by the Federal Court of Australia to hold the common law native title of the area covered by the Company's Kathleen Valley tenements, to the success of the future operation at Kathleen Valley. A formal Native Title Agreement (NTA) for the Project, with the Tjiwarl, has been negotiated concurrently with the DFS. As announced on 5th November 2021, the Company has been advised by the Tjiwarl (Aboriginal Corporation) RNTBC (Tjiwarl AC) that the Tjiwarl have provided their consent for the signing of the Kathleen Valley Project Native Title Agreement (NTA). Arrangements are now underway to organise an official signing ceremony on the 17th of November 2021 to commemorate the parties having reached agreement. The ongoing engagement of independent, highly experienced consultants has ensured that the DFS was completed to a high standard. Early inclusion of the Tjiwarl has ensured that vital heritage considerations have been included in project design. LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED | PAGE 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:09 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 05:57p Updated Downstream Scoping Study for Kathleen Valley PU 05:57p Kathleen Valley DFS confirms Tier-1 global lithium project PU 05:57p Investor Presentation - DFS and Downstream Scoping Study PU 09:38a Castle - Bald Hill Lithium Pegmatite Corridor Applications AQ 11/05 Liontown Resources to Secure Native Title Agreement for Kathleen Valley Project MT 11/04 Minerals 260 Starts Inaugural Drilling at Moore Project in Western Australia MT 10/28 September 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report PU 10/28 Cadence Minerals Plc - Castillo Copper to undertake comprehensive site visit to test al.. AQ 10/27 Currie Rose Resources Inc. entered into an arm's length agreement to acquire Toolebuc V.. CI 10/25 LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Letter to Shareholders PU