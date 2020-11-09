Liontown Resources : Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form

Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting Liontown Resources Limited (ACN 118 153 825) (Company) hereby gives notice to Shareholders that, in relation to the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 22 October 2020 in respect of the Annual General Meeting to be held at the Cassia Room, Level 1 Function Floor, The Westin Perth, at 480 Hay Street, Perth, Western Australia on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 11.00am (WST) (Meeting), the Directors have resolved to add Resolutions 4 and 5 as set out below, and to supplement the information contained in the Explanatory Memorandum. The numbering used in this Addendum is a continuation of the numbering used in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the Explanatory Memorandum. The definitions used in this Addendum are as defined in the Notice and the Explanatory Memorandum, unless otherwise defined in this Addendum. This Addendum should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from a suitably qualified professional advisor prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters set out in this Addendum, please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary by telephone at (08) 9322 7431. PROXY FORM Annexed to this Addendum is a replacement proxy form (Replacement Proxy Form). To ensure clarity of voting instructions by Shareholders on the Resolutions to be considered at the Meeting, Shareholders are advised that: If you have already voted by completing a Proxy Form and wish to vote on Resolutions 4 and 5 or otherwise change your proxy vote :

Please place a new vote, which will replace your previous vote, by following the proxy lodgement instructions below. If you have already voted by completing a Proxy Form and do not wish to vote on Resolutions 4 and 5 or otherwise change your vote

You need not take any action as the earlier submitted vote remains valid. If you have not yet voted and wish to vote

Please place a vote by following the proxy lodgement instructions below. Proxy Forms can be lodged: Online: www.investorvote.com.au By mail: Share Registry - Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, GPO Box 242, Melbourne Victoria 3001, Australia By fax: 1800 783 447 (within Australia) +61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia) By mobile: Scan the QR Code on your Proxy Form and follow the prompts Custodian For Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians) please visit voting: www.intermediaryonline.com to submit your voting intentions.

Additional Resolutions Resolution 4 - Ratification of issue of Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, as an ordinary resolution the following: 'That, pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of up to 44,923,913 Shares on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.' Resolution 5 - Approval to issue Director Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, each as a separate ordinary resolution the following: 'That, pursuant to and in accordance Listing Rule 10.11, section 195(4) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of Shares to Directors as follows: up to 8,695,652 Shares to Tim Goyder; up to 43,478 Shares to David Richards; up to 250,000 Shares to Anthony Cipriano; and up to 434,783 Shares to Steven Chadwick, or their respective nominees, on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum.' Voting exclusions Pursuant to the Listing Rules, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of: Resolution 4 by or on behalf of any person who participated in the issue of the Placement Shares, or any of their respective associates; and Resolutions 5(a), (b), (c) and (d) by or on behalf of Tim Goyder, David Richards, Anthony Cipriano and Steven Chadwick (or their respective nominees) and any other person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue of the Director Placement Shares (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or any of their respective associates. The above voting exclusions do not apply to a vote cast in favour of the relevant Resolution by: a person as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the Resolution in that way; the Chair as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction given to the Chair to vote on the Resolution as the Chair decides; or a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting, on the Resolution; and Page 2

the holder votes on the Resolution in accordance with directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Craig Hasson Company Secretary Liontown Resources Limited Dated: 6 November 2020 Page 3

Addendum to the Explanatory Memorandum 6. Resolution 4 - Ratification of issue of Placement Shares General On 29 October 2020, the Company announced that it had received binding commitments for a placement to raise $12.5 million before costs (Placement) by the issue of Shares at $0.23 each as follows: 44,923,913 Shares to be issued to sophisticated and professional investors who are not related parties of the Company ( Placement Shares ); and 9,423,913 Shares to be issued to the Directors or their respective nominees, subject to the receipt of prior Shareholder approval (the subject of Resolution 5) ( Director Placement Shares ). The Placement Shares are intended to be issued using the Company's placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 on or about 6 November 2020, and in any event, before the date of the Meeting. Resolution 4 seeks the approval of Shareholders pursuant to Listing Rule 7.4 to ratify the issue of the Placement Shares. Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.4 Broadly speaking, and subject to a number of exceptions, Listing Rule 7.1 limits the amount of Equity Securities that a listed company can issue without the approval of its shareholders over any 12 month period to 15% of the fully paid ordinary shares it had on issue at the start of that period. The issue of Placement Shares does not fit within any of the exceptions to Listing Rule 7.1 and, as it has not yet been approved by Shareholders, effectively uses up part of the Company's 15% placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1. This reduces the Company's capacity to issue further Equity Securities without Shareholder approval under that Listing Rule for the 12-month period following the issue of the Placement Shares. Listing Rule 7.4 allows the shareholders of a listed company to approve an issue of Equity Securities after it has been made or agreed to be made. If they do, the issue is taken to have been approved under Listing Rule 7.1 and so does not reduce the company's capacity to issue further Equity Securities without shareholder approval under Listing Rules 7.1. The Company wishes to retain as much flexibility as possible to issue additional Equity Securities into the future without having to obtain Shareholder approval for such issues under Listing Rule 7.1. If Resolution 4 is passed, the issue will be excluded in calculating the Company's 15% limit in Listing Rule 7.1, effectively increasing the number of Equity Securities it can issue without Shareholder approval over the 12 month period following the issue date. If Resolution 4 is not passed, the Company's ongoing capacity to issue or agreed to issue Equity Securities under Listing Rule 7.1 without obtaining prior Shareholder approval will continue to be reduced to the extent of up to 44,923,913 Equity Securities for the 12 month period following the issue of those Placement Shares. Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.