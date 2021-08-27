Log in
Liontown Resources : Appendix 3Y - David Richards

08/27/2021
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited

ABN

39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David Ross Richards

Date of last notice

4 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Richards Family Superannuation Fund - David

(including registered holder)

Richards is the trustee and beneficiary of the

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Richards Family Superannuation Fund.

relevant interest.

Wan Lai Richards is the spouse of David Richards

Date of change

(a)

24 August 2021

(b)

27 August 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct interest:

18,525,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price

of 15 cents and expiry date of 28 November

2022.

Indirect interest:

Richards Family Superannuation Fund

2,446,278 fully paid ordinary shares.

Wan Lai Richards

714,789 fully paid ordinary shares.

Class

(a)

Fully paid ordinary shares

(b)

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

(b)

2,000,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

(a)

1,025,000

Value/Consideration

(a)

$0.8802 per fully paid ordinary share.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

(b)

$0.15 per fully paid ordinary share.

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct interest:

19,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

Indirect interest:

Richards Family Superannuation Fund

2,446,278 fully paid ordinary shares.

Wan Lai Richards

714,789 fully paid ordinary shares.

Nature of change

(a)

On market trade to fund exercise of options

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

and tax obligations.

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

(b) Exercise of O15 unlisted options with an

participation in buy-back

exercise price of $0.15 and expiry date of 28

November 2022.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
