Liontown Resources : Appendix 3Y - David Richards

Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
David Ross Richards
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
4 August 2021
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Richards Family Superannuation Fund - David
|
(including registered holder)
|
Richards is the trustee and beneficiary of the
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
|
Richards Family Superannuation Fund.
|
relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Wan Lai Richards is the spouse of David Richards
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
(a)
|
24 August 2021
|
|
(b)
|
27 August 2021
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct interest:
|
|
18,525,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price
|
|
of 15 cents and expiry date of 28 November
|
|
2022.
|
|
Indirect interest:
|
|
Richards Family Superannuation Fund
|
|
2,446,278 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
Wan Lai Richards
|
|
714,789 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
|
|
Class
|
(a)
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
(b)
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
(b)
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Number disposed
|
(a)
|
1,025,000
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
(a)
|
$0.8802 per fully paid ordinary share.
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
(b)
|
$0.15 per fully paid ordinary share.
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct interest:
|
|
19,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
Indirect interest:
|
|
Richards Family Superannuation Fund
|
|
2,446,278 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
Wan Lai Richards
|
|
714,789 fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
(a)
|
On market trade to fund exercise of options
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
and tax obligations.
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,
|
(b) Exercise of O15 unlisted options with an
|
participation in buy-back
|
|
|
exercise price of $0.15 and expiry date of 28
|
|
|
November 2022.
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
N/A
|
which interest related prior to
|
|
change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Disclaimer
