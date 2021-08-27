Liontown Resources : Appendix 3Y - David Richards

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Liontown Resources Limited

ABN 39 118 153 825

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director David Ross Richards Date of last notice 4 August 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Richards Family Superannuation Fund - David (including registered holder) Richards is the trustee and beneficiary of the Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the Richards Family Superannuation Fund. relevant interest. Wan Lai Richards is the spouse of David Richards Date of change (a) 24 August 2021 (b) 27 August 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Direct interest: 18,525,000 fully paid ordinary shares. 2,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of 15 cents and expiry date of 28 November 2022. Indirect interest: Richards Family Superannuation Fund 2,446,278 fully paid ordinary shares. Wan Lai Richards 714,789 fully paid ordinary shares. Class (a) Fully paid ordinary shares (b) Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired (b) 2,000,000

