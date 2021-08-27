Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Liontown Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTR   AU000000LTR4

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
0.89 AUD   +1.71%
02:21aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Section 708A Notice
PU
02:21aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - David Richards
PU
02:21aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - LTR
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liontown Resources : Application for quotation of securities - LTR

08/27/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday August 27, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LTR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,000,000

27/08/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

39118153825

1.3

ASX issuer code

LTR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

27/8/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LTRAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LTR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

2,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

26/8/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

2,000,000

David Richards

David Richards

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date

27/8/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.15000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
02:21aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Section 708A Notice
PU
02:21aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - David Richards
PU
02:21aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - LTR
PU
08/19Liontown Resources Confirms Demerger and IPO Of Western Australian Non-Lithiu..
CI
08/10LSA : Completion of Koojan Binding Term Sheet
PU
08/01LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Company Presentation - Diggers & Dealers 2021
PU
08/01LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Reaches Agreement to Terminate Royalty
PU
08/01RMS : Sale of Kathleen Valley Royalty
PU
08/01Liontown Resources Announces Royalty Termination Deed Under Which Ramelius Re..
CI
07/29LIONTOWN RESOURCES : June 2021 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,38 M -3,89 M -3,89 M
Net cash 2021 14,7 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -297x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 695 M 1 230 M 1 227 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Liontown Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,89 AUD
Average target price 1,27 AUD
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Ottaviano Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Craig Eon Hasson Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Thimothy Rupert Barr Goyder Non-Executive Chairman
David Ross Richards Technical Director
Adam Smits Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED161.76%1 230
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.44%45 579
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.90%35 730
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.67%24 746
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.3.44%19 845
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.28%14 935