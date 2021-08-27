Liontown Resources : Application for quotation of securities - LTR

LTRAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities Name of KMP Name of registered holder being converted 2,000,000 David Richards David Richards