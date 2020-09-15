Log in
Liontown Resources : Lapse of Unlisted Performance Rights

09/15/2020 | 05:50am EDT

ASX Announcement (ASX: LTR)

15 September 2020

LAPSE OF UNLISTED PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) (Company) wishes to advise that the following unlisted performance rights have lapsed in accordance with the terms under which they were issued:

Number: 1,000,000

Class: Unlisted Performance Rights, expiring 13.09.2020 (LTRAJ)

The Company's updated capital structure is as follows:

Listed Shares:

1,724,546,623 fully paid ordinary shares

Unlisted Options:

65,800,000 at various exercise prices and expiry dates

Unlisted Service Rights:

1,253,619 expiring 30.09.2022

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

Craig Hasson

Company Secretary

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

David Richards

Nicholas Read

Managing Director

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 9322 7431

T: +61 8 9388 1474

info@ltresources.com.au

nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

