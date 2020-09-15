Liontown Resources : Lapse of Unlisted Performance Rights

ASX Announcement (ASX: LTR)
15 September 2020
LAPSE OF UNLISTED PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) (Company) wishes to advise that the following unlisted performance rights have lapsed in accordance with the terms under which they were issued:
Number: 1,000,000
Class: Unlisted Performance Rights, expiring 13.09.2020 (LTRAJ)
The Company's updated capital structure is as follows:
Listed Shares:
1,724,546,623 fully paid ordinary shares
Unlisted Options:
65,800,000 at various exercise prices and expiry dates
Unlisted Service Rights:
1,253,619 expiring 30.09.2022
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.
Craig Hasson
Company Secretary
For More Information:
Investor Relations:
David Richards
Nicholas Read
Managing Director
Read Corporate
T: +61 8 9322 7431
T: +61 8 9388 1474
info@ltresources.com.au
nicholas@readcorporate.com.au
