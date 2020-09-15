Liontown Resources : Lapse of Unlisted Performance Rights

15 September 2020

LAPSE OF UNLISTED PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX: LTR) (Company) wishes to advise that the following unlisted performance rights have lapsed in accordance with the terms under which they were issued:

Number: 1,000,000

Class: Unlisted Performance Rights, expiring 13.09.2020 (LTRAJ)

The Company's updated capital structure is as follows: