Liontown Resources : Letter to Shareholders - Addendum to Notice of AGM

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED    LTR   AU000000LTR4

LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED

(LTR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/06
0.225 AUD   0.00%
02:06aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Letter to Shareholders - Addendum to Notice of AGM
PU
02:06aLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting & Proxy Form
PU
11/04LIONTOWN RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
Letter to Shareholders - Addendum to Notice of AGM

11/09/2020 | 02:06am EST

9th November 2020

Dear Shareholder,

Liontown Resources Limited - Addendum to 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Liontown Resources Limited (Company) advises Shareholders that, in relation to the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 22 October 2020 (Notice) for the Annual General Meeting to be held at the Cassia Room, Level 1 Function Floor, The Westin Perth, at 480 Hay Street, Perth, Western Australia on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 11.00am (WST) (Meeting), the Directors have resolved to issue an Addendum to the Notice by adding additional Resolutions to ratify the issue of Placement Shares and approve the issue of Director Placement Shares as announced to the ASX on 29th October 2020.

In accordance with subsection 5(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Addendum to the Notice (Addendum). A copy of the Addendum, which was released to the ASX on 9th November 2020 is available on the Company's website at https://www.ltresources.com.au.

The numbering used in this Addendum is a continuation of the numbering used in the Notice and the Explanatory Memorandum.

The Addendum should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from a suitably qualified professional advisor prior to voting. Should you wish to discuss the matters set out in this Addendum, please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary by telephone at (08) 9322 7431.

Proxy Form

Annexed to this letter is a replacement proxy form (Replacement Proxy Form). To ensure clarity of voting instructions by Shareholders on the Resolutions to be considered at the Meeting, Shareholders are advised that:

  1. If you have already voted by completing a Proxy Form and wish to vote on Resolutions 4 and 5 or otherwise change your proxy vote
    Please place a new vote, which will replace your previous vote, by following the proxy lodgement instructions below.
  2. If you have already voted by completing a Proxy Form and do not wish to vote on Resolutions 4 and 5 or otherwise change your vote
    You need not take any action as the earlier submitted vote remains valid.
  3. If you have not yet voted and wish to vote
    Please place a vote by following the proxy lodgement instructions in the Addendum.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote online at www.investorvote.com.auor by lodging the personalised proxy form attached in accordance with the instructions set out on the proxy form.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

Craig Hasson

Company Secretary

For More Information:

T: +61 8 9322 7431

E: info@ltresources.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 07:05:01 UTC
