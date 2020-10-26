Liontown Resources : Letter to Shareholders - Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Log in
10/26/2020 | 05:10am EDT

26 October 2020

Dear Shareholder,

Liontown Resources Limited - 2020 Annual General Meeting

Liontown Resources Limited (Company) advises that it will hold the Annual General Meeting of the Company (Meeting) on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 at 11.00 am (WST) at the Cassia Room, Level 1 Function Floor, Westin Hotel, 480 Hay Street, Perth, Western Australia.

In accordance with subsection 5(f) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No. 3) 2020, the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting (Notice). A copy of the Notice, which was released to the ASX on 26 October 2020 is available on the Company's website at https://www.ltresources.com.au

Our Annual Report is also available on our website at https://www.ltresources.com.au/financial-reports

Given the current COVID-19 circumstances and in the interests of public health and safety of our Shareholders, the Company will implement arrangements to allow Shareholders to physically attend the Meeting in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and government advice. The Company will strictly comply with applicable limitations on indoor gatherings in force at the time of the Meeting. If you attend the Meeting in person, you will be required to adhere to COVID-19 protocols in place at the time of the Meeting.

We are concerned for the safety and health of Shareholders, staff and advisers, so we have therefore put in place certain measures including social distancing requirements and limiting non-Shareholder visitors.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote online at www.investorvote.com.auor by lodging the personalised proxy form attached in accordance with the instructions set out on the proxy form.

As the situation regarding the management of COVID-19 continues to evolve, Shareholders are encouraged to monitor the Company's website and ASX announcements for any further updates in relation to the arrangements for the Meeting.

The Directors of Liontown Resources appreciate the understanding of Shareholders under the current circumstances.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.

Craig Hasson

Company Secretary

For More Information:

T: +61 8 9322 7431

E: info@ltresources.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Liontown Resources Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:09:04 UTC

