Liontown Resources Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Ian Wells to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective 1 January 2024. Mr. Wells? appointment follows the planned retirement of Mr. Anthony Cipriano, who will step down from the Board after nearly 10 years as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Wells is a highly respected and experienced finance professional with more than 20 years? operational experience across all finance functions, and in a range of industries including bulk mining, port, rail and energy infrastructure. Most recently, Mr. Wells served as Chief Financial Officer of ASX Top 10 company Fortescue Metals Group Limited for five years to January 2023.

He is a senior executive and leader with corporate finance, multi-billion-dollar funding, capital management and business transformation expertise. Mr. Wells holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) from Curtin University, is a fellow of CPA Australia and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Given his financial expertise, Mr. Wells is expected to replace Mr. Cipriano as chair of the Company?s Audit Committee.

Mr. Cipriano joined the Liontown Board as Non-Executive Director in July 2014 and has served the Company as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director, as well as Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. He has made a substantial contribution to the Company as it has developed from explorer to a pre-production mining company. With the recent finalisation of the debt and equity funding package to take the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project through to production and beyond, Mr. Cipriano felt this would be an appropriate time to announce his retirement, effective from 31 December 2023.